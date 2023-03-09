Farmer Wants a Wife premiere: Here's how fans reacted to FOX's new dating series

Fox's newest reality dating series, Farmer Wants a Wife, aired its premiere episode on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 9 pm ET on the network.

The show documented four farmers looking for love and potential wives to help them manage their farm. It also featured 32 single ladies trying to find a partner after having had no luck despite living in the city. In the season premiere, the cast began their farm-life adventure, giving viewers many memorable moments throughout the course of the episode.

After watching the premiere episode of Farmer Wants a Wife, viewers were left with mixed reactions as they took to social media to express their opinions. While some felt it was a cringe-fest, others felt that the show added a fresh perspective to the already existing dating shows on American television.

Joanna @JoannaF31894705 I'm actually liking this show. I got tired of the over the top with the Bachelor. This is kind of refreshing. Can't wait to see how it turns out. #FarmerWantsAWife I'm actually liking this show. I got tired of the over the top with the Bachelor. This is kind of refreshing. Can't wait to see how it turns out. #FarmerWantsAWife

Fans react to the Farmer Wants a Wife premiere episode

The premiere episode of the Fox reality series left fans divided on the concept. While many enjoyed it and said they would watch it again next week, some netizens were not as impressed.

Lawrence @Lawrenc22102996 #FarmerWantsAWife this going be interesting show I might watch next week #FarmerWantsAWife this going be interesting show I might watch next week

JwalkinNYC @JwalkinNYC One episode in on Farmer Wants a Wife. I wanted to hate it but… it’s actually really good! #farmerwantsawife One episode in on Farmer Wants a Wife. I wanted to hate it but… it’s actually really good! #farmerwantsawife

VampireMadonna @VampireMadonna I am experiencing next-level cringe from #FarmerWantsAWife It's entertaining but so many uncomfortable questions are popping into my head. I am experiencing next-level cringe from #FarmerWantsAWife It's entertaining but so many uncomfortable questions are popping into my head.

Moto62 @Moto_62_ I’ve been watching this for an hour and I still can’t believe I’ve been watching this for an hour. It is awful ha ha ha ha #FarmerWantsAWife I’ve been watching this for an hour and I still can’t believe I’ve been watching this for an hour. It is awful ha ha ha ha #FarmerWantsAWife

Moto62 @Moto_62_ Well me myself I would rather binge watch this then have to remember that it’s on next week. That’s one train wreck of a show #FarmerWantsAWife Well me myself I would rather binge watch this then have to remember that it’s on next week. That’s one train wreck of a show #FarmerWantsAWife

David #WearADamnMask 😷 Bloomberg 🤨🖖🛎 #Survivor @DavidBloomberg I don't know if I'm going to be able to continue watching #FarmerWantsAWife . It's not funny enough to make it worthwhile to laugh at it. And I'd only be watching to make TikToks. Maybe I'll record and watch later, at a faster speed... I don't know if I'm going to be able to continue watching #FarmerWantsAWife . It's not funny enough to make it worthwhile to laugh at it. And I'd only be watching to make TikToks. Maybe I'll record and watch later, at a faster speed...

More about Farmer Wants a Wife and the cast members

Farmer Wants a Wife features four hunky farmers connecting with single women who have had no luck finding a partner in the city. Over the course of the show, the ladies will explore farm life and learn what it would be like to live and work on a farm, while also navigating their compatibility and other relationship dynamics.

The new dating series is hosted by country music star and Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles. With the show, Fox claims that it is "putting the heart in heartland with a fresh approach.” It originally premiered in the UK in 2001 and since then, the format of the series has been adapted by over 30 countries.

Farmer Wants a Wife's synopsis describes four farmers from across the country embarking on the adventure of a lifetime. The women have left behind dating apps and the "pursuit of finding love in the big city in favor of classic American courtship." The synopsis further reads:

"The farmers will take their group of daters to their farm and show them what it is really like to live as ranchers do — from tending to the homestead to feeding cattle and baling hay. For the daters, the realities of this lifestyle may beg the question: how much of your life are you willing to change for love?”

The four farmers looking for love include Hunter Grayson (“The Wild Stallion”), Ryan Black (“The Cultured Cowboy”), Landon Heaton (“The Lone Ranger”), and Allen Foster (“The True Grit”).

As per TV Insider, the women vying for the farmers' hearts are as follows:

1) HUNTER - Emma, Sarah R., DeVonne, Hayley B., Meghan, Stephanie, Sydney, and Talia,

2) RYAN - Sarah I., Shartaysia, Brittany, Hayley R., Lily, McKenzie, Porschia, and Sara V.

3) ALLEN - Julia, Ariana, Cassidy Jo, Jordan, Khelsi, Kiersten, Rebecca, and Sloan

4) LANDON - Ashley L., Ashley R., Erica, Heather, Jessica, Kylie, Nicole, and Zoe

Unlike other reality dating shows which give power solely to the chosen male leads, the Fox show will also provide the selected female cast members the opportunity to make a decision or leave the show.

Farmer Wants a Wife has been a very successful franchise. According to Fox, the series has resulted in 180 marriages and 410 children, which is a testament to the popularity and success of the concept and format. With the newest installment premiering for US viewers, it will be interesting to see how much success it brings to the table.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Farmer Wants a Wife next Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox.

