Meet the four bachelors from Farmer Wants a Wife 2023

Farmer Wants a Wife is set to air its first season this week and will feature four new farmers set to find the love of their lives. In the upcoming season, the show will feature farmers from Grayson, Black, Heaton, and Foster as they try and find the woman they will spend the rest of their lives with.

The show is based on a British show that has a similar format and will feature country singer Jennifer Nettles as she serves as its host.

Tune in on Wednesday, March 8, at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Farmer Wants a Wife.

Four American farmers are looking to find love in Farmer Wants a Wife

Farmer Wants a Wife will feature four farmers who are looking for love. Given that they live on farms, their dating pool is extremely limited, making finding a date even harder.

The upcoming Fox reality dating show follows the format of a British show. The original show aired in the UK in 2001, and it has since been replicated in 32 countries, resulting in 180 marriages and 410 children.

Hunter Grayson

The first bachelor of Farmer Wants a Wife is 31-year-old Hunter from Watkinsville, Georgia. He is a cattle and horse rancher and a graduate of Northeastern Oklahoma and Athens Technical College. He is in a band called Hunter Grayson & The Hat Creek Band and enjoys team roping, free-dive spearfishing, and singing.

Ryan Black

The 32-year-old horse trainer and breeder is from Shelby, North Carolina, and has a 44-acre ranch. The cast member is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and enjoys training and competing horses. He also has an interest in building and designing houses.

Landon Heaton

The 35-year-old cattle rancher and farmer is from Alva, Oklahoma. The dating show cast member has a 300-acre cattle ranch, a 300-arce farmland, and a 40-acre farmhouse property. Landon is a graduate of Oklahoma State University and enjoys bow hunting and training golden retrievers.

Allen Foster

The cattle rancher from Williamsport, Tennessee, is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin and owns a 200-acre ranch.

EW said about the Farmer Wants a Wife cast member:

"Allen is an avid hunter and fisher. He also enjoys riding horses and driving ATVs."

The farmers will interact with 32 women while on the Fox show and hope to find a match with one of them. Set to appear on the show as potential love interests are Brittany (33), Haley R. (28), Lily (24), McKenzie (29), Porschia (29), Sara V. (27), Sarah I. (27), Shartaysia (29), Ashley L. (27), Ashley R. (32), Erica (27), Heather (39), Jessica (26), Kylie (25), Nicole (29), Zoe (35), and Ariana (31).

Joining them will be Cassidy Jo (28), Jordan (28), Julia (24), Khelsi (29), Kiersten (30), Rebeccas (31), Sloan (34), Devonne (25), Emma (24), Hayley (31), Meghan (23), Sarah R. (34), Stephanie (29), Sydney (22), and Talia (32).

