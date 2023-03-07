Who is Jennifer Nettles? Meet the host of Farmer Wants a Wife 2023

Farmer Wants a Wife is set to return for another season this week and will feature new farmers as they embark on a journey to find a wife. Set to appear on the show as the host is Jennifer Nettles, who describes the series as “wonderfully refreshing and authentic.”

Jennifer is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer from Atlanta, Georgia. She is now ready to help four farmers find the love of their lives.

Tune in on Fox at 8 pm ET on Wednesday, March 8 to watch the season premiere of Farmer Wants a Wife.

Meet Jennifer Nettles ahead of her appearance on Farmer Wants a Wife

Jennifer Nettles, the American country singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer, is set to host Farmer Wants a Wife. Born on September 12, 1974, in Douglas, Georgia, she was a student at Coffee High school.

She then attended Agnes Scott College, where she studied Spanish and Anthropology, graduating in 1997. While in college, she formed Soul Miner’s Daughter with Cory Jones and released two albums, The Sacred and Profane in 1996 and Hallelujah in 1998.

The following year, they were invited to play at Lilith Fair’s Atlanta stop. The same year, the Fox show host won Mars Music’s The Big Deal $100,000 Music Search and went on to release three more studio albums. She also performed at Music Midtown in 1999, and the Big Day Out in 2000.

However, her career took off in 2003 as she formed Sugarland with Kristian Bush and Kristen Hall and was signed by Mercury Nashville Records the following year. The Farmer Wants a Wife 2023 host’s music is influenced and inspired by rock, blues, folk, and soul.

She was the recipient of the Independent Musician of the Year award in 2001 and has performed in various cities such as New York, Cleveland, Memphis, Atlanta, and more. Her IMDb profile states:

"A singer since the age of seven, Nettles certainly is not shy of showing her witty charm, and is not afraid of challenging herself to continually write and sing powerful, honest, soul-charging songs with engaging lyrical content. At times her tunes are filled with amazing richness and personality, while others leave the listener dazed and haunted."

The singer was married to Todd Van Sickle from February 1998 to 2007 followed by her marriage to Justin Miller in 2011. The Farmer Wants a Wife cast member believes in giving back to society and supports the Shalom Foundation, which aims to bring healing and hope to underprivileged children in Guatemala by providing free, life-changing medical and nutritional care.

As for the Fox show, the host said that it was double-vetted and poses the question of what people are willing to risk for love. She further added that it is heartfelt and quite successful in accomplishing what it sets out to do, adding:

"These guys are small towns. They're from small communities, and you'll hear them say, 'I've never had any woman on the farm!'"

Jennifer, who enjoyed offering them guidance while hosting the show, further explained:

"I definitely get to be a confidant and mentor. I sort of say that I feel like a fairy godmother."

Tune in on Wednesday, March 8, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming season of Farmer Wants a Wife.

