Who is Jacob Guat Ninja? All about 15-year-old contestant ahead of American Ninja Warrior Season 14 Episode 2

NBC is back with season 14 of American Ninja Warrior, which premiered on June 6, 2022. The long-running show has gained immense attention for its thrilling obstacle courses and the renowned athletes who dare to participate.

Jacob Guat Ninja, a 15-year-old boy, will appear in the upcoming episode on Monday to startle everyone with his enduring obstacle course performance.

Season 14 of American Ninja Warrior has increased its stakes and made the competition more challenging. One of the most mind-boggling aspects of the current season is its lowered age requirement for participation, which has encouraged as low as 15-year-olds to try their shot at the challenging obstacle course competition that will take place in San Antonio and Los Angeles, with finals in the Las Vegas.

Moreover, the show has brought back hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Zuri Hall. The ultimate winner of the show will big a whopping $1 million cash prize only after crossing all the four levels and the National Finals in Las Vegas.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

The new season will mark the return of the lowered age requirement, which opens the door to a new era of competitors as young as 15 years old. Each season, the obstacle courses continue to evolve and become even more challenging for competitors of all ages, while the sport itself simultaneously grows rapidly across the country with kids embracing it in record numbers.

Jacob Guat Ninja from American Ninja Warrior has a touching backstory in a Guatemalan orphanage

The Guatemalan native was just two months old when he was adopted by a family of four. Moreover, in the current season of American Ninja Warrior, Jacob wishes to raise funds for his near and dear Guatemalan orphanage, where he was brought after getting abandoned.

In an exclusive club released by the show, viewers will come across the 15-year-old boy’s electrifying performance on the obstacle course and his desire to support the orphanage. Before coming to the show, Jacob had also conducted many obstacle course competitions among his friends to raise money for his orphanage.

Moreover, the Guatemalan boy loves to cook and finds it his therapy. He likes to feed others with his dishes. Guat Ninja loves to prepare tacos and has been making many on the show for his friends.

Nevertheless, one of his orphanage mates explained that Jacob is a perfect human being. He is kind and thinks of others before thinking about himself. They had never seen Jacob talking about his happiness. Instead, he genuinely wants the best for his orphanage.

Starting from the first episode, the Guatemalan boy has played very sincerely. He smartly avoided The Serpent at Split Decision, which has already led to the elimination of participants. Moreover, he was effortless in the Domino Effect. Then again, he slowed down at the Piston Plunge level. Now he is fully concentrated on crossing the Wrapped Wall, which will be available in the next episode of American Ninja Warrior season 14.

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode of American Ninja Warrior on Monday, June 13 at 8/7c on NBC.

