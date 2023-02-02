The Cleaning Lady renewed for season 3 at Fox

Fox has handed over a third season to The Cleaning Lady, making the crime drama its first live-action scripted renewal for this season. Based on La chica que limpia, a 2017 TV series from Argentina, The Cleaning Lady started broadcasting on January 3, 2022.

To note, the update comes almost three months after the show aired its season 2 finale on December 12, 2022. Fox has also added a new showrunner to The Cleaning Lady crew.

Jeannine Renshaw, known for her work in Good Girls, Grey’s Anatomy, Manifest, and Charmed, has joined the team as a showrunner as well as the executive producer.

The Cleaning Lady was developed by Miranda Kwok, who will run and executive produce the third season along with Renshaw.

“Thrilled that we get to continue to explore Thony’s world,” Warner Bros. says of The Cleaning Lady season 3

No other details about the cast, release, episode count, or production of season 3 have been shared yet. However, the third edition may have 10-12 episodes since seasons 1 and 2 consisted of 10 and 12 episodes, respectively.

While announcing the renewal, Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said:

“After two heart-pounding seasons, we’re thrilled with how audiences have latched on to this incredible story. The cast, led by the incomparable Élodie Yung, along with our brilliant creative team and our partners at Warner Bros. Television have expertly crafted a highly compelling, emotionally-driven show that gives a perspective you don’t often see on television.”

Meanwhile, Channing Dungey, chairman-CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, one of the producers, described The Cleaning Lady as a “gripping and masterful tale of a mother who will do anything for her child.”

He added:

“I am thrilled that we get to continue to explore Thony’s world in a third season. A big thank you to our partners at Fox for providing a platform for this show to thrive, to Miranda Kwok for developing such a powerful story, and to Melissa Carter for her leadership during the first two seasons. We are excited about Jeannine Renshaw joining the creative team, and I can’t wait for audiences to see what Miranda and Jeannine have in store for season three.”

The Élodie Yung-led show is bankrolled by Shadow Dance Pictures, Amore & Vita Productions, Inc., Laughing Monkeys, Fox Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Television Studios.

According to IMDb, the synopsis reads:

“A whip-smart Cambodian doctor comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her son, but when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she uses her cunning and intelligence to fight back, breaking the law for all the right reasons.”

While the Argentinian show can be streamed on Prime Video and Peacock, The Cleaning Lady is available on Fox. Meanwhile, Hulu and HBO Max also have season 1 of the latter.

Poll : 0 votes