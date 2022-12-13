How are The Cleaning Lady fans reacting to (spoiler)’s death?

The Cleaning Lady concluded its second season on December 12, 2022, with a truckload of drama and an array of twists that could put any good thriller to shame. The show has consistently tried to surprise fans with its jaw-dropping story, but nothing came close to this season finale, which featured some pivotal character deaths in a shocking way. If you haven't watched the finale of the second season yet, it may be a good time to turn back.

Among the unforeseen events of the second season finale, The Cleaning Lady saw the death of one of the most pivotal characters in the show so far, Garrett Miller (Oliver Hudson). He was killed in the process of escorting Thony De La Rosa (Élodie Yung) out of the hospital and away from Robert Kamdar's (Naveen Andrews) men.

Needless to say, an event this big always shakes up the social media scenario. It was no different for The Cleaning Lady fans, who took to Twitter almost instantaneously to share their opinions about the character and his death.

Garrett is the kind of character who isn't particularly liked. With a lot of gray areas, most fans did not even like the character until very late in the second season. Of course, fans are entitled to their opinions, so Garrett's death does not come with great sadness despite the great shock.

therese lacson @bamfpire here to say that i was originally okay with garrett in the cleaning lady but then he deported thony’s coworker and almost did the same to fiona? racist and evil. take him out, arman! here to say that i was originally okay with garrett in the cleaning lady but then he deported thony’s coworker and almost did the same to fiona? racist and evil. take him out, arman!

LeahHardin @LeahWas71467784 @CleaningLadyFOX I cant believe they killed off Garrett. I was just starting to like him. And Thony now wins the award for screw up. #cleaningLady @CleaningLadyFOX I cant believe they killed off Garrett. I was just starting to like him. And Thony now wins the award for screw up. #cleaningLady.

Fans of the show have had a wide range of feelings and opinions about Garrett. This is almost ironic, given how the character also swung on both ends of the spectrum. Showrunner Miranda Kwok described his character:

"Garrett started off the series believing everything is black and white; there's good guys and bad guys with nothing in between. On this journey with Thony he learned that there are so many shades of gray. He's gone through them by killing Cortez and other choices he's made. At the end he comes to a place where he sees his own growth, but at the point it's too late."

Kwok added that they "wanted to have a tragic consequence for all of Thony's actions."

"She always thinks she can control everything and play all the chess pieces, and it doesn't always work that way. This is a very important lesson for her. Now she doesn't have somebody who can easily get Fiona back or someone in law enforcement who is on her side anymore. Next season she's going to have to find different resources to help her."

chiara @livsIede garrett on the cleaning lady is so annoying garrett on the cleaning lady is so annoying

𓆩❤️‍🔥𓆪 @bonezaddy__ not ready to watch the season finale of the cleaning lady 🫣 not ready to watch the season finale of the cleaning lady 🫣

It seems the writers could not pull off a very convincing turnaround for Garrett's character in The Cleaning Lady, as fans still do not think that he redeemed himself. Showrunner Melissa Carter also spoke about the character:

"With Garrett we had really explored all of the different avenues that seemed realistic. He was a nemesis, then he helped Thony. They had that push and pull of where they were sort of friends. It was a cat-and-mouse game that we played for two seasons and Garrett makes that ultimate sacrifice to save Thony, which shows their growth."

The Cleaning Lady finale is streaming on Fox.

