The Cleaning Lady Season 6 episode 1: How are fans reacting to (spoiler) Marco's death?

The first episode of the second season of The Cleaning Lady arrived on Fox on Monday, September 19, 2022, and it's undoubtedly entertaining.

Note: Spoiler Ahead.

The biggest highlight of the episode was Chris shoving Marco, which ended in the latter falling down the stairs and getting killed. Chris didn't have the intention to kill him, but this shocking plot twist will radically alter the direction of the storyline. Many users on Twitter were stunned at the new plot twist.

#TheCleaningLady I wanted Marco gone but didn’t expect it to happen like that.On the other hand, Thony is now a widow so one obstacle removed. I wanted Marco gone but didn’t expect it to happen like that. 😧On the other hand, Thony is now a widow so one obstacle removed. 😏#TheCleaningLady

Read on to find out more about what fans have to say.

Netizens react to (spoiler) Marco's shocking death in The Cleaning Lady season 2 premiere

Several viewers took to Twitter to discuss the events that unfolded in The Cleaning Lady season 2 premiere. Many viewers were shocked to see Marco's death. However, not many grieved his death. Some expressed concern regarding what will happen to Chris now that he could end up in jail. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

melodrama evangelist @saturnatfall #TheCleaningLady honestly if Marco didn't try to beat up his 16yo nephew this wouldn't have happened soooo 🤷 #TheCleaningLady honestly if Marco didn't try to beat up his 16yo nephew this wouldn't have happened soooo 🤷

B. (he/him) @imbmattward . #TheCleaningLady Marco has gotten on my nerves since Season 1. Chris, I know you didn't mean to wipe him out, but... Marco has gotten on my nerves since Season 1. Chris, I know you didn't mean to wipe him out, but... 👀. #TheCleaningLady

Nwamaka ✨ @LoveWammie Fiona better not blame Marco’s death on Thony either! She told you not to come and she told you to stay in the car. Chris wouldn’t have come out if you stayed put. Just saying #TheCleaningLady Fiona better not blame Marco’s death on Thony either! She told you not to come and she told you to stay in the car. Chris wouldn’t have come out if you stayed put. Just saying #TheCleaningLady

Laura N #RIPLukePerry @lbchatterbox2 I'm more concerned on what this will do to Chris than the fact that Marco is dead. #TheCleaningLady I'm more concerned on what this will do to Chris than the fact that Marco is dead. #TheCleaningLady

IDeliz @IDELIZ1 #TheCleaningLady I don't want Marco dead that will mess Chris up I don't want Marco dead that will mess Chris up😳 #TheCleaningLady

The second season's first episode, aptly titled Sins of the Father, focuses on Thony, who sets out to find her husband, Marco, who's kidnapped their son, Luca. Thony, along with Chris and Fiona, confronts Marco about the situation, which ends up in Chris accidentally pushing Marco down the stairs and killing him. Marco was known to be an abusive husband to Thony and was among the least popular characters on the show.

More details about The Cleaning Lady plot and cast

The Cleaning Lady focuses on a Cambodian-Filipino woman named Thony De La Rose, a doctor working in Las Vegas. However, things take a dramatic turn as her US visa expires. However, she is compelled to stay back to procure treatment for her five-year-old son, who's suffering from a severe disorder. Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per FOX:

''When whip-smart Cambodian doctor Thony De La Rosa comes to the United States for medical treatment to save her ailing son, she soon discovers her path won't be as straightforward as she had hoped.''

The description further reads,

''As the system quickly fails her, pushing her into hiding, she resolves not to allow herself to be beaten down and marginalized, and becomes a cleaning lady for organized crime. Using her cunning and intelligence, Thony forges her own path in the criminal underworld, doing whatever she has to to survive.''

The show's first season received primarily mixed-to-positive reviews from audiences and critics, with praise mainly directed towards the characterization of the protagonist, Thony De La Rosa, and actress Élodie Yung's performance in the lead role. The Cleaning Lady has garnered significant viewership, and it'll be interesting to see how the second season pans out.

The series features Élodie Yung in the lead role. Apart from The Cleaning Lady, Yung has starred in Netflix's Daredevil, The Defenders, and The Hitman's Bodyguard, to name a few. Alongside Yung in pivotal supporting roles are Adan Canto as Arman Morales, Martha Millan as Fiona De La Rosa, and Sean Lew as Chris, among many others.

Don't miss The Cleaning Lady season 2 on FOX.

