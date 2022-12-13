Explained: What happened to Garrett Miller in The Cleaning Lady season 2 finale?

The finale of The Cleaning Lady season 2 is sure to leave quite a mark on the minds of viewers after several shocking moments took place in the crime drama series in its most recent episode.

The most shocking of them all was the death of Garrett Miller (played by Oliver Hudson). After having what could be the show's most interesting character arc, this episode saw Garrett succumb to a gunshot wound that he sustained while helping Thony De La Rosa (Élodie Yung) get out of the hospital.

The finale, titled Sanctuary, went over various important events and themes that defined the future of the show to a great degree. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Thony is confronted by Garrett regarding the truth behind Maya's death as Nadia tries to stay on Kamdar's good side; Fiona helps Luca celebrate his birthday."

While a lot happened in the finale of The Cleaning Lady, the events that unfolded around Garrett could be the biggest and most sudden change in the series.

The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 11: How did Garrett die in the finale of the crime drama?

Garrett has been a pivotal character in the show for a long time. Starting out as a negative character, his multidimensionality helped him become a fan favorite very soon. His death was perhaps more shocking because there was no news of the actor's exit from The Cleaning Lady.

The finale began with another health issue for Luca De La Rosa (Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle), which has been a driving factor in the plot of The Cleaning Lady.

Fiona De La Rosa (Martha Millan) took him to the hospital. Meanwhile, Thony De La Rosa (Élodie Yung) was put in a spot again when she had to somehow try and save her scene.

This brought back the focus on Robert Kamdar (Naveen Andrews), whose men had the drug that Luca needed to survive. Thony went along with Arman Morales (Adan Canto) to steal back the drug.

They did succeed in getting the drug but the hospital reported Thony. Garrett stepped in yet again using the FBI informant card and bailed them out. But a shootout ensued between Robert Kamdar's men and Garrett, where the latter was shot and killed. Fiona was also caught and deported.

Speaking about the character's exit, showrunner Miranda Kwok spoke to Entertainment Weekly, saying:

"Garrett started off the series believing everything is black and white; there's good guys and bad guys with nothing in between. On this journey with Thony he learned that there are so many shades of gray. He's gone through them by killing Cortez and other choices he's made. At the end he comes to a place where he sees his own growth, but at the point it's too late."

She continued:

"We wanted to have a tragic consequence for all of Thony's actions. She always thinks she can control everything and play all the chess pieces, and it doesn't always work that way. This is a very important lesson for her. Now she doesn't have somebody who can easily get Fiona back or someone in law enforcement who is on her side anymore. Next season she's going to have to find different resources to help her."

The finale of The Cleaning Lady turned out to be a game-changer for the series. All the episodes of The Cleaning Lady are now streaming on Fox.

