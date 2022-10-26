The Cleaning Lady season 2, the latest season of the highly enthralling and absorbing crime drama series, premiered on Fox on September 19, 2022. The gripping sixth episode of the second season was released on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Episode 6 of the series was titled Paradise Lost. Jen Klein and Charli Engelhorn wrote the episode, while SJ Main Muñoz directed it. In the episode, the audience saw Arman and Nadia splitting, right after Nadia firmly said:

"There is no more us."

The split made Armony fans quite happy, since they have been rooting for Arman and Thony to be together for a long time now.

Ever since the show's official handle posted about the split on Twitter, many have expressed their unbridled enthusiasm for the upcoming episode in the post's comment section:

Given that episode 6 ended on such an intriguing note, the two-week long wait before the next episode has fans wondering how they will handle the anticipation for a fortnight.

Judging by the tweets, it is quite evident that fans eagerly want to see Arman and Thony together as a couple.

Check out some of the reactions below:

larry baker @bakerlarry84 @CleaningLadyFOX 🙄 ALL SHE DOING IS PUSHING HIM IN THE ARMS OF THONY, I THINK WE ALL WANT THIS ANYWAYS @CleaningLadyFOX 🙄 ALL SHE DOING IS PUSHING HIM IN THE ARMS OF THONY, I THINK WE ALL WANT THIS ANYWAYS 😉

Rose🌹 @RoseConnolly8 @CleaningLadyFOX I hate that we have to wait TWO WEEKS!!! Though maybe I’ll be recovered by then! I’m exhausted! Great, but nerve wracking episode! @CleaningLadyFOX I hate that we have to wait TWO WEEKS!!! Though maybe I’ll be recovered by then! I’m exhausted! Great, but nerve wracking episode! ❤️

Lisa @lisamarieLML @CleaningLadyFOX Interesting at the end Nadia said to Robert..."one day LaHabana will be mine." & he said it should be yours. I see a Robert/Nadia against Arman/Thony arc coming! #TheCleaningLady @CleaningLadyFOX Interesting at the end Nadia said to Robert..."one day LaHabana will be mine." & he said it should be yours. I see a Robert/Nadia against Arman/Thony arc coming! #TheCleaningLady

Samantha @Samantha2015x @lisamarieLML @CleaningLadyFOX I kinda got that vibe too and of course I’m always gonna be team #Armony @lisamarieLML @CleaningLadyFOX I kinda got that vibe too and of course I’m always gonna be team #Armony 🥰

The highly anticipated seventh episode of the series will be released on Monday, November 7, at 9 PM ET / PT. It is titled Truth or Consequences.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Detective Flores digs deeper into the cause of Marco's death. Meanwhile, Thony, Arman and Garrett team up to bring down Kamdar in the all-new “Truth or Consequences” episode of The Cleaning Lady."

In brief, about The Cleaning Lady season 2?

The riveting crime drama series has been gleaned from the popular Spanish-language Argentinian drama, La chica que limpia. Well-known Canadian screenwriter and producer Miranda Kwok has served as the creator of the series.

The cast list for season 2 of the show includes Élodie Yung as Thony De La Rosa, Adan Canto as Arman Morales, Martha Millan as Fiona De La Rosa, Oliver Hudson as Garrett Miller, Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle as Luca De La Rosa, Eva De Dominici as Nadia Morales, Naveen Andrews as Robert Kamdar, and a few others.

Don't forget to watch The Cleaning Lady Season 2 episode 7, arriving on Monday, November 7, 2022, on Fox.

