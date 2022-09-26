What time will The Cleaning Lady Season 2 episode 2 air on FOX? Release date and more about the intense episode

The second episode of The Cleaning Lady season 2 will be released on Fox on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 8 pm ET, as per OtakuKart. With the first episode witnessing a shocking plot-twist that set the tone for the rest of the season, it'll be interesting to see how things pan out for Thony.

The Cleaning Lady features Élodie Yung in the lead role, along with many others in key supporting roles. Keep reading to find out details about episode 2 of the show.

The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 2: Plot, what to expect, and more

The upcoming episode of the show is titled Lola and Lola. A promo of the same offers a peek into the numerous crucial events set to unfold in Thony's life. The episode maintains an intense tone, and from the looks of it, things don't seem good for Thony.

The new episode is expected to get more complicated as it will feature Thony's in-laws, who arrive in Las Vegas. Another interesting thing to look forward to is the entry of Robert Kamdar, Nadia's former lover, who'll be introduced in the upcoming episode.

With the previous episode radically altering the course of the narrative, it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out this season.

What happened in the previous episode?

The first episode of the second season, titled Sins of the Father, was replete with raw tension and drama. After kidnapping his own son, Marco was confronted by Thony, Chris, and Fiona.

Tensions rose during the confrontation, leading to Chris accidentally pushing Marco down the stairs, thereby ending up killing him. This could prove to be a pivotal moment in Thony's life.

Marco was extremely abusive towards Thony and was known to be one of the most disliked characters on the show. With his death, the show is now set to take a different turn.

A quick look at The Cleaning Lady plot and cast

The Cleaning Lady focuses on a Cambodian-Filipino doctor who's working in Las Vegas. She is stuck in the US on an expired visa but cannot leave the country as she seeks treatment for her sick child. The official synopsis of the drama series, as per Fox, reads:

''When whip-smart Cambodian doctor Thony De La Rosa comes to the United States for medical treatment to save her ailing son, she soon discovers her path won't be as straightforward as she had hoped.''

The description continues:

''As the system quickly fails her, pushing her into hiding, she resolves not to allow herself to be beaten down and marginalized, and becomes a cleaning lady for organized crime. Using her cunning and intelligence, Thony forges her own path in the criminal underworld, doing whatever she has to to survive.''

So far, the first two seasons of the show have received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from audiences and critics, who praised the series' emotional and dramatic storyline, apart from the characterization and performances by the main cast.

The show stars Élodie Yung as Thony De La Rosa. Yung is phenomenal in the lead role, portraying the various shades of her character with stunning ease. Starring alongside Yung in pivotal supporting roles are Martha Millan as Fiona De La Rosa, Sean Lew as Chris, and Naveen Andrews as Robert Kamdar, among others.

Don't forget to catch The Cleaning Lady season 2 on Fox.

