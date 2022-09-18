Who is Naveen Andrews? Meet the actor set to play Nadia's ex-lover in FOX's The Cleaning Lady Season 2

Actor Naveen Andrews will play the role of Robert Kamdar, Nadia Morales' former lover, in FOX's second season of the popular crime drama series, The Cleaning Lady, as per Deadline. Andrews is a noted British-American actor who's played memorable roles in various acclaimed TV shows and films.

According to Dealine, Naveen Andrews' character, Robert Kamdar, in The Cleaning Lady season 2 is "gregarious and charming." Kamdar complicates things between Nadia Morales and her husband Arman. It'll be interesting to see the impact Andrews' character will have on the upcoming season and how his character pans out.

The much-anticipated second season of The Cleaning Lady is all set to premiere on FOX on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 9 pm ET/PT. Without further ado, keep reading to learn more about Naveen Andrews ahead of the show's season 2 launch.

Naveen Andrews was recently seen in Hulu's The Dropout

Born on January 17, 1969, to parents of Indian origin, Stanley Andrews and Nirmala, Naveen Andrews reportedly spent most of his childhood in Wandsworth, South London. His parents were reportedly from the Indian state of Kerala, and migrated to the UK.

Naveen Andrews was interested in acting at a young age and enrolled at London's famous Guildhall School of Music and Drama, along with noted actors David Thewlis and Ewan McGregor. He later landed a role in Hanif Khureshi's drama film, London Kills Me, in 1991. He subsequently went on to star in the 1993 BBC miniseries Buddha of Suburbia, wherein he played the lead role of Karim Amir.

Another memorable role for Naveen Andrews came in Anthony Minghella's 1996 film The English Patient, wherein he starred as Kip. The film featured Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche, and Willem Dafoe in major roles.

Andrews later went on to star in ABC's critically acclaimed mystery drama series, Lost, wherein he played the role of Sayid Jarrah. For his performance on the show, he received nominations for the Golden Globe and Emmy awards. His other notable TV and film credits include Diana, Rollerball, and Sense8, to name a few.

He recently portrayed Ramesh Sunny Balwani in Hulu's acclaimed limited series The Dropout, which earned him nominations for the Gold Derby TV Awards and Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards.

A quick look at The Cleaning Lady plot and cast

The Cleaning Lady focuses on a woman named Thony De La Rosa, a Cambodian-Filipino doctor who is stuck in the US as an illegal immigrant after her visa expires. However, she can't leave as her son is suffering from an extremely rare illness and requires treatment. The official synopsis of the show, as per FOX, reads:

''When whip-smart Cambodian doctor Thony De La Rosa comes to the United States for medical treatment to save her ailing son, she soon discovers her path won't be as straightforward as she had hoped.''

The description further states,

''As the system quickly fails her, pushing her into hiding, she resolves not to allow herself to be beaten down and marginalized, and becomes a cleaning lady for organized crime. Using her cunning and intelligence, Thony forges her own path in the criminal underworld, doing whatever she has to to survive.''

The series stars Élodie Yung in the lead role along with Adan Canto, Oliver Hudson, and Eva De Dominici, among many others, in crucial supporting roles. The show is helmed by noted writer and actor Miranda Kwok.

Don't miss season 2 of The Cleaning Lady on FOX on Monday, September 19, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far