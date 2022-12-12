What time will The Cleaning Lady season 2 finale air on FOX? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The highly exhilarating The Cleaning Lady season 2 is nearing its end. The fan-favorite crime drama series on Fox is all set to give fans of the series two back-to-back thrilling episodes as the season finale. The two-episode finale, episodes 11 and 12, will arrive exclusively on Fox this Monday, December 12, 2022, from 8 pm to 10 pm ET / PT.

The audience has been eagerly waiting for the finale to air, especially after the previous episode, titled Trust, ended on such a riveting note with Nadia and Arman planning their most threatening scheme and Thony questioning her choice of alliances.

Learn all about the finale of The Cleaning Lady season 2 before it airs on Fox

In episode 10, titled Trust, viewers saw Thony getting furious at Arman after learning of his menacing plan with Nadia to kill Kamdar before she could have her hands on the medicine desperately needed for her son Lucas. She was even seen doubting her alliance with Arman.

However, unknown to Thony, Arman had plans to get Luca's medicine from one of his last remaining sources, and he successfully got it right before signaling Nadia to kill Kamdar. As Thony did not know anything about it, she went on to save Kamdar's life, putting Arman's life in grave danger. Thus, without a doubt, it will be quite thrilling to see what the two-episode finale brings to the audience.

Finale episode 11 has been titled Sanctuary, and finale episode 12 has been titled, At Long Last. The official synopsis for the finale reads:

"Thony is confronted by Garrett regarding the truth behind Maya's death as Nadia tries to stay on Kamdar's good side. Meanwhile, Fiona helps Luca celebrate his birthday.

"Then, after Thony, Arman and Garrett work together to come up with a plan to take down Kamdar once and for all, Thony decides to take things into her own hands to ensure the safety of Fiona and Luca, in the all-new two-hour “Sanctuary / At Long Last” Season Two finale episode of The Cleaning Lady"

Take a closer look at the official promo video for season 2's finale below:

By the looks of the official synopsis for the two-hour-long finale of The Cleaning Lady season 2, it is clear that the episode will be full of a highly electrifying and emotionally driven series of events. The promo provides fans of The Cleaning Lady with glimpses of what is about to come their way in the two-hour-long finale of the second season.

It will showcase Thony and Arman's final shot at stopping and taking down Kamdar forever. It will be interesting to see what plan they have come up with to do this dangerous job. Will they be able to end the ruthless wrath of Kamdar? Only the finale will tell.

Season 2 of the series stars Élodie Yung, Adan Canto, Oliver Hudson, Valentino LaSalle, Sebastien LaSalle, Martha Millan, Sean Lew, Naveen Andrews, Eva De Dominici, and several others.

Don't forget to watch the highly anticipated finale of The Cleaning Lady season 2 on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

Poll : 0 votes