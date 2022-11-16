''We hate to see it'': The Cleaning Lady fans disappointed as Thony asks Arman to reconcile with Nadia

Episode 8 of The Cleaning Lady season 2, the brand new season of the popular crime drama series, made its debut on Fox on Monday, November 14, 2022. In the episode titled Spousal Privilege, viewers witnessed Thony insisting that Arman return and reconcile with Nadia, Arman's wife.

The scene is quite heartbreaking for fans as they do not like the pairing of Arman and Nadia and are constantly rooting for Arman and Thony. Fans have also pointed out that the look on both Arman and Thony's faces when he handed her the ID after coming back from Nadia's place was extremely tough to watch.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express how frustrated and disappointed they are to see Nadia and Arman together in the 8th episode of The Cleaning Lady season 2.

Poor Thony looked like she hated to send Armand home. Poor Armand acts like he's cheating on Thony with Nadia. Meanwhile, we hate to see it.

Looks like it did not sit well with the fans, who have been eagerly waiting to see Thony and Arman get together romantically.

Twitter is buzzing as fans share their opinions regarding The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 8 titled, Spousal Privilege

Episode 8 of the latest season of the crime drama series was written by Michael Notarile, while Chi-Yoon Chung acted as the director of the episode. The episode has been getting quite the attention of fans on Twitter as they are quite upset regarding the reconciliation between Arman and Nadia.

Take a closer look at some of the fan tweets here:

vincatcrazyobsessed @alloutfandom #armon #TheCleaningLady The way he handed her it the way they both didn't want to let go And held on a minute longer the way they both looked down at it and then gazed up at each other there killing me #thony The way he handed her it the way they both didn't want to let go And held on a minute longer the way they both looked down at it and then gazed up at each other there killing me #thony #armon #TheCleaningLady https://t.co/HtZwdw4h8v

emmy ✨ @yesitsemmyy arman looking lost and confused af after being told to go reconcile with his wIFE #TheCleaningLady arman looking lost and confused af after being told to go reconcile with his wIFE #TheCleaningLady https://t.co/xJx8Q8qvnD

PhotoSkunk @photoskunk Arman’s face when Thony told him to reconcile with Nadia #TheCleaningLady Arman’s face when Thony told him to reconcile with Nadia #TheCleaningLady https://t.co/w2CaIOmWOK

Nakia @pinkkpantherr14 #Armony The knowing look that Arman gave Thony because he knew that once he reconciles with Nadia, him and Thony can't be together #TheCleaningLady The knowing look that Arman gave Thony because he knew that once he reconciles with Nadia, him and Thony can't be together #TheCleaningLady #Armony https://t.co/NNpb6N2tbE

Whitney Evans @Whip216 This man said he doesn't know if he loves Thony, stole Nadia's badge thing & then did all that lord #TheCleaningLady This man said he doesn't know if he loves Thony, stole Nadia's badge thing & then did all that lord #TheCleaningLady https://t.co/wewGgtncvY

By the looks of the above tweets, it is quite clear that fans have been feeling for both Thony and Arman. It is safe to say that the audience has been quite eager to see what happens in the upcoming episode of The Cleaning Lady season 2.

Learn all about season 2's episode 9, before it airs on Fox

What are the release date and time of The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 9?

The highly awaited ninth episode of the series' season 2, will be released on Monday, November 28, 2022, exclusively on the popular network Fox. The airtime of the upcoming brand new episode is 9/8c. It looks like fans will have to wait two weeks to see how the highly intriguing episode will unfold.

Episode 9 has been titled, The Ask. However, the writer and director for the episode have not yet been revealed.

How's the promo video for the upcoming episode 9 of season 2 looking?

Take a closer look at the promo video clip for the brand new 9th episode of the fan-favorite crime drama series' 2nd season, below:

The promo provides fans with immersing glimpses of what is heading their way in the upcoming episode.

In the promo video, Arman and Thony are seen getting involved in complex challenges as they try to keep Nadia's family safe. Thony can be seen fighting to ensure her son gets his medicine. It seems like the episode will take viewers on an exhilarating experience.

Who are on the cast list for the series' Season 2?

The cast list for season 2 of the thrilling crime-drama series includes Adan Canto as Arman Morales, Élodie Yung as Thony De La Rosa, Oliver Hudson as Garrett Miller, Martha Millan as Fiona De La Rosa, Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle as Luca De La Rosa, Naveen Andrews as Robert Kamdar, Eva De Dominici as Nadia Morales and more.

Catch episode 9 of The Cleaning Lady Season 2, airing on Monday, November 28, 2022, exclusively on Fox.

