''We hate to see it'': The Cleaning Lady fans disappointed as Thony asks Arman to reconcile with Nadia

Episode 8 of The Cleaning Lady season 2, the brand new season of the popular crime drama series, made its debut on Fox on Monday, November 14, 2022. In the episode titled Spousal Privilege, viewers witnessed Thony insisting that Arman return and reconcile with Nadia, Arman's wife.
The scene is quite heartbreaking for fans as they do not like the pairing of Arman and Nadia and are constantly rooting for Arman and Thony. Fans have also pointed out that the look on both Arman and Thony's faces when he handed her the ID after coming back from Nadia's place was extremely tough to watch.
Fans have taken to Twitter to express how frustrated and disappointed they are to see Nadia and Arman together in the 8th episode of The Cleaning Lady season 2.
Looks like it did not sit well with the fans, who have been eagerly waiting to see Thony and Arman get together romantically.
Twitter is buzzing as fans share their opinions regarding The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 8 titled, Spousal Privilege
Episode 8 of the latest season of the crime drama series was written by Michael Notarile, while Chi-Yoon Chung acted as the director of the episode. The episode has been getting quite the attention of fans on Twitter as they are quite upset regarding the reconciliation between Arman and Nadia.
By the looks of the above tweets, it is quite clear that fans have been feeling for both Thony and Arman. It is safe to say that the audience has been quite eager to see what happens in the upcoming episode of The Cleaning Lady season 2.
Learn all about season 2's episode 9, before it airs on Fox
What are the release date and time of The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 9?
The highly awaited ninth episode of the series' season 2, will be released on Monday, November 28, 2022, exclusively on the popular network Fox. The airtime of the upcoming brand new episode is 9/8c. It looks like fans will have to wait two weeks to see how the highly intriguing episode will unfold.
Episode 9 has been titled, The Ask. However, the writer and director for the episode have not yet been revealed.
How's the promo video for the upcoming episode 9 of season 2 looking?
Take a closer look at the promo video clip for the brand new 9th episode of the fan-favorite crime drama series' 2nd season, below:
The promo provides fans with immersing glimpses of what is heading their way in the upcoming episode.
In the promo video, Arman and Thony are seen getting involved in complex challenges as they try to keep Nadia's family safe. Thony can be seen fighting to ensure her son gets his medicine. It seems like the episode will take viewers on an exhilarating experience.
Who are on the cast list for the series' Season 2?
The cast list for season 2 of the thrilling crime-drama series includes Adan Canto as Arman Morales, Élodie Yung as Thony De La Rosa, Oliver Hudson as Garrett Miller, Martha Millan as Fiona De La Rosa, Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle as Luca De La Rosa, Naveen Andrews as Robert Kamdar, Eva De Dominici as Nadia Morales and more.
