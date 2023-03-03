"She's so lucky": Fans react as Cassie saves her dish using a fish from the floor on Next Level Chef

Popular reality cooking series Next Level Chef season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. It documented the remaining cheftestants creating incredible dishes with the ingredients available to them. They held out hopes of impressing judges and viewers to secure their safety and keep moving forward in the competition until one earns the coveted title.

On this week's episode of Next Level Chef, Cassie and Chris forgot to pick a protein from the elevator, resulting in the loss of an essential ingredient to make their chinese dish. However, Cassie was able to pick up a fish that had fallen from the platform to the floor and was able to complete her dish. Fans noted that Cassie got lucky. One tweeted:

The hit Fox series has been extremely well-received by the audience. The contestants have been divided into three teams, each guided by three legendary chefs in the form of mentors - chef Gordon Ramsay, chef Nyesha Arrington, and chef Richard Blais. Based on the previous episode's performance, the winning team cooks from the top floor and the losing team ends up in the basement.

Cassie gets lucky by grabbing a fish from the platform on Next Level Chef

Tonight's episode of Next Level Chef began with the judges welcoming the three teams of contestants for a brand new day and a brand new challenge. After last week's challenge, Nuri from chef Nyesha's team was crowned the winner, saving his entire team from elimination and cooking on the top floor this week.

While Vinny from chef Gordon's team and Darryl from chef Richard's team were up for elimination. Darryl was the next contestant to leave the show, which meant that Richard's team was going to cook from the basement and Gordon's team was going to use the middle floor for cooking this week.

The official synopsis of the Next Level Chef episode, titled Rice Guys Finish Last, reads:

"The chefs are challenged to make a next-level Chinese-inspired dish."

For the main challenge this week, the contestants had to cook an elevated chinese dish to impress their mentors and keep themselves safe from elimination. The chefs promised to give their best and got to work. The elevator only stood for a few seconds on each floor and the contestants had to grab as many ingredients as possible in the time frame.

After the Next Level Chef contestants held on to as many ingredients as possible, chefs Cassie and Chris realized that they forgot to pick a protein from the elevator, which was a key component in the chinese dish. As they figured what to do about it, they realized they had access to a fish which had fallen from the elevator while it was sliding down to the other floors.

While Cassie held on to the fish, Chris had to think about other options. It was an extremely stressful cook with many chefs missing the mark, including Vinny, who struggled to cook his rice, and Shay who threw his dish on the platform.

When the judges tasted the dishes, they liked Cassie's dish and noted that she was literally saved by getting the fish.

Fans react to Cassie getting the fish on Next Level Chef

Fans took to social media to note that Cassie's dish was saved as she got lucky with getting timely access to the fish. Check out what they have to say.

Cassie Yeung @cassyeungmoney #NextLevelChef Me and the fish- the greatest love story of all time Me and the fish- the greatest love story of all time😘🐟 #NextLevelChef

TV Addict (she/her) @TVAddict617 LOL taking the fish off the platform is like using food that fell on the floor. #NextLevelChef LOL taking the fish off the platform is like using food that fell on the floor. #NextLevelChef

Chelle @ChelleJey Cassie got the fish. She better wash it well. #NextLevelChef Cassie got the fish. She better wash it well. #NextLevelChef

Jason Eldridge @Dueler312 Cassie really did get lucky with that fish staying there, Now to see what Chris is going to do. #NextLevelChef Cassie really did get lucky with that fish staying there, Now to see what Chris is going to do. #NextLevelChef

~*Tavia*~ @ItsTaviBaby24 #NextLevelChef Cassie stresses me out every episode Cassie stresses me out every episode 😂 #NextLevelChef

Season 2 of Next Level Chef has only begun and has had the viewers hooked to every episode. As the season progresses, challenges are only going to get tougher and the contestants will have to give it their all to keep themselves safe in the competition. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Next Level Chef next Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

