"No bread?": Next Level Chef fans slam chefs Darryl and Cassie for forgetting bread during sandwich challenge

Popular reality cooking series, Next Level Chef Season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. It documented the remaining cheftestants putting their best foot forward and creating incredible dishes to impress judges and viewers to secure their safety and keep moving forward in the competition. Viewers witnessed a number of dramatic moments throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of Next Level Chef, the chefs had to make an upscale sandwich. However, Darryl and Cassie forgot to pick up bread from the elevator, losing out on the key ingredient itself. Fans were disappointed with the chefs. One tweeted:

The Fox series has been extremely well-received by the audience. The contestants were divided into three teams, each guided by three legendary chefs in the form of mentors - chef Gordon Ramsay, chef Nyesha Arrington, and chef Richard Blais. Viewers have been rooting for their favorite contestants. Only time will tell who takes the win.

Fans slam Darryl and Cassie for forgetting bread on Next Level Chef

The challenge for the Next Level Chef contestants was to cook an upscale sandwich. The chefs only had 30 seconds to pick up the ingredients from the elevator. While some managed to grab great ingredients, others struggled with the pressure of time.

Darryl and Cassie forgot to pick up the bread to make the sandwich. Fans were shocked at the contestants forgetting to pick the main ingredient and a key component of the sandwich. Check out what they have to say.

~*Tavia*~ @ItsTaviBaby24 A sandwich with no bread?? Get it together Cassie #NextLevelChef A sandwich with no bread?? Get it together Cassie #NextLevelChef

Chelle @ChelleJey He forgot the bread, but I hope he pulls through. #NextLevelChef He forgot the bread, but I hope he pulls through. #NextLevelChef

HexClad @hexclad The face you make when you forgot bread for a sandwich on the top level #nextlevelchef The face you make when you forgot bread for a sandwich on the top level #nextlevelchef https://t.co/cAUz1Yk7dj

DeshawThePlug💰☝🏾 @ThePlugSavage how do you forget to grab bread in the sandwich challenge☠️☠️ #NextLevelChef how do you forget to grab bread in the sandwich challenge☠️☠️ #NextLevelChef

Trisha (⁠｡⁠•̀⁠ᴗ⁠-⁠)⁠✧トリシャー‧ライサー(タウンセン) @OpalisedKaachan Forgot the bread ... Hope you have something to use as a wrap.... #NextLevelChef Forgot the bread ... Hope you have something to use as a wrap.... #NextLevelChef

A upscale sandwich challenge on this week's Next Level Chef pushes contestants to their limits

Tonight's episode of Next Level Chef saw the judges welcoming the remaining contestants to the competition. Gordon Ramsay's team had all six members, Richard and Nyesha's team had each lost a member, which left them with 5 team members each. After last week's elimination, Nyesha's team was cooking from the basement, Gordon's team from the middle, and Richard's team was cooking from the top.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled No Pain, No Gain, reads:

"The chefs are challenged with making an upscale sandwich; one chef is eliminated."

The Next Level Chef contestants began making their own versions of the upscale sandwich. They had to take the humble ingredients and make the sandwich bougie. However, chefs Darryl and Cassie forgot to take the bread from the elevator. Considering that the elevator only stands for a total of 30 seconds on each floor, it puts a lot of stress on the participants to pick the right ingredients.

Many other contestants faced issues throughout the cook. Vinny overcooked his salmon, Cassie burnt her cheese crisp and eventually forgot to put it on the plate. Some chefs dropped a few ingredients while placing them on the elevator. Other participants forgot to put the "mid-round mayhem" ingredient - pickle - on the plate. All three teams struggled with their dishes and stumbled under pressure.

Nuri from chef Nyesha's team won the challenge and saved his teammates from elimination. Chef Gordon chose Vinny (Vincent) and chef Richard chose Darryl to compete in the elimination round.

Season 2 of Next Level Chef has been an interesting watch so far. As the season progresses, the chefs will go through many difficult challenges to prove that they are worthy of the title and the grand cash prize of $250,000. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out what's more in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Next Level Chef next Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

