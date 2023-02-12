How old is Cassie Yeung? Next Level Chef contestant calls Gordon Ramsay “intimidating”

28-year-old Cassie Yeung is all set to compete on season 2 of Next Level Chef, which premieres right after the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 10.30 pm ET. The series will see 18 chefs competing and putting up incredible dishes to be crowned the winner and receive a grand cash prize of $250,000. After the premiere, the show will air every Thursday at 8 pm ET on Fox and will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Cassie Yeung is a chef and TikTok influencer born in the United States in 1994. She and the other cheftestants will be split into three teams and will be guided by chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais, who will be serving as the mentors for each team. The winner will not only earn the title and the grand cash prize but also get the opportunity of a one-year mentorship with all three chefs.

Cassie will be on chef Ramsay's team. Recalling her experience with the legendary chef, she told the Daily Voice that it was "nerve racking." She further added:

"He's intimidating by nature but honestly so supportive."

Next Level Chef contestant Cassie Yeung recalls her experience on the show, saying she feared being yelled at by Gordon Ramsay

Cassie Yeung is a digital creator, TikTok influencer, chef, and former professional dancer. She added to her existing credentials her reality TV debut with her appearance on Next Level Chef, where she will be seen competing as part of chef Gordon Ramsay's team.

On Next Level Chef, the contestants will be divided into three teams who will compete on three separate levels, each mentored by three legendary chefs. An elevator filled with ingredients will be seen sliding through each level and stopping for 15 seconds. The cheftestants will have to run towards the elevation and grab as many ingredients as possible within the stipulated time and cook a dish.

In an interview with the Daily Voice, Cassie opened up about her experience working with chef Gordon Ramsay and said:

"Before I went on the show, one of my biggest fears was naturally being yelled at by the one-and-only Gordon Ramsay. I was so nervous during my first interaction with him but come to find out he's really kind!"

Cassie grew up in South Brunswick, California, and has been passionate about cooking since she was young. She recalls helping her mother out in the kitchen and explaining how her family would prefer home-cooked food. The chef said:

"I was always curious in the kitchen and constantly asked my mother to be able to help. My family never really ordered takeout, and my mom raised me with a 'there's food in the house' mindset."

Cooking or culinary art wasn't her first career choice. However, as she became a full-time content creator and TikTok influencer, she began posting videos of her cooking that eventually grabbed a lot of attention from her fans:

"I moved back to the east coast in May and I was unhappy with my career. I decided that I wanted to take a shot at being a content creator, so I started posting some cooking videos on TikTok."

The Next Level Chef contestant has amassed over 650,000 followers on TikTok and 13 million views since filming the show. Cassie explained to the outlet that she was called by a Fox representative about appearing on the show after one of her cooking videos went viral on TikTok.

In addition, Cassie has over 18K followers on Instagram, where she regularly interacts with her fans by sharing recipes, vacation pictures, time with family, friends, and more.

Season 2 of Next Level Chef will see 18 cheftestants bring their culinary skills to create incredible dishes with the ingredients they are able to collect in the 15 seconds the elevator stops at their level. Viewers will have to tune in to Fox this Sunday at 10.30 pm ET to watch the contestants and the mentors in action.

