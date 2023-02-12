Meet Next Level Chef 2023 contestant Christopher Spinosa

Christopher Spinosa is one of the 18 chefs set to compete in season 2 of Next Level Chef to win a grand prize of $250,000. Premiering on Sunday, February 12 on Fox, the chefs will be divided under 3 mentors of the season: Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais.

29-year-old Christopher Spinosa is a professional chef living in West Palm Beach, Florida. He is originally from Long Island and he is currently working as the sous-chef at The Cooper Craft Bar & Kitchen.

Next Level Chef season 2 contestant Christopher Spinosa holds a degree in music

Christopher graduated from the University of Connecticut with a major in music and used to work in the UConn kitchen between his semesters. After receiving praise for his work, Spinosa enrolled in the Institute of Culinary Education in Manhattan and graduated in 2016 with a business certificate in Culinary Arts.

His first job as a chef was for Jean-Georges at an Eastern Asian food spot, which closed down after some time. He has since worked for Bobo's and The John Dory Oyster Bar as a line cook. Spinosa has also worked for Golda Kitchen, Bagatelle NYC, and Buddakan NYC as a sous chef.

Christopher’s mentor on Next Level Chef season 2 will be chef Richard Blais. In an interview with Underground Long Island, Spinosa spoke about his passion for cooking and said:

"Cooking is an art because your canvas is very clearly laid out in front of you—in most places, it’s white. Every single one of your mistakes will be shown, and all of your awesome perfections and successes will also show. Just like any kind of artist."

More about Next Level Chef season 2

The second season of Next Level Chef will follow the previous season's format with new challenges awaiting the contestants. The 18 chefs competing in the culinary show will have to perform in three different kitchens, based on their mentors, under different circumstances.

The mentors, Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais, will try to bring out the best in the chefs until they identify the top members of their team. In each episode, the chefs will have to prepare one dish to impress the judges and save themselves from elimination.

The winner of the season will win the title of 'Next Level Chef,' a $250,000 cash prize, and a one-year-mentorship from the judges.

Fox's description of the season reads:

"The epic one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet returns to its iconic stage. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Gordon Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!"

Next Level Chef season 2 will premiere on Fox on Sunday, February 12 at 10.30 pm ET, after the screening of the Superbowl. It is important to note that after its premiere episode, the show will air every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

