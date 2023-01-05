10 most viewed K-pop music videos of 2022 (Girl Group Edition)

2022 was the year K-pop girl groups shined, from surprising debuts by IVE, LE SSERAFIM, and Kep1er to chart-topping comebacks by (G)I-DLE and the Queens of K-pop BLACKPINK, the past year had it all.

The ladies of the K-pop world swept both domestic and international music charts while their music videos presented a perfect blend of vocals, visuals and powerful choreography.

This article ranks 10 such music videos of K-pop girl videos that viewers all over the world could not get enough of.

Top 10 most watched music videos by K-pop girl group in 2022: LE SSERAFIM's FEARLESS, BLACKPINK's Shut Down, and more

10) Sneakers by ITZY

In tenth place is ITZY with the music video for SNEAKERS, the title track from their fifth mini album CHECKMATE, which racked up 124.2 million views in 2022. Released on July 15, 2022, the video hit 100 million views the next month to become the group's seventh music video to achieve the feat.

9) FEARLESS by LE SSERAFIM

HYBE's then six-membered girl group (Garam exited the group) marked their debut on May 2, 2022, with the music video for FEARLESS. Leading an album of the same name, the alternative pop song gained 133.5 million views in 2022. It became the fourth-fastest K-pop group debut music video in YouTube history to hit 100 million views.

8) Step Back by GOT the Beat

SM Entertainment's supergroup GOT The Beat took eighth place with 142.3 million views in 2022. Released on January 3, 2022, the intense choreography in the performance video of the R&B hip-hop track was highly praised by fans, but many found the lyrics to be underwhelming.

7) WA DA DA by Kep1er

Also released on the same day as Step Back, WA DA DA was the debut song of the nine-member group formed on Girls Planet 999, Kep1er. Leading their album First Impact, the high-energy dance track gained 145.0 million views in 2022 and went on to become a viral sensation on Tiktok and Instagram soon after its release.

6) Nxde by (G)I-DLE

With 149.7 million views in 2022, (G)I-DLE's alternative pop song Nxde captured the viewers' attention for its important message and unique picturization. The group, clad in Marilyn-Monroe-inspired outfits, spoke out against the s*xualization of K-pop idols and embraced their true selves in the iconic anthem-like song.

5) After LIKE by IVE

In fifth place is Starship Entertainment's girl group IVE, with their lead single called After LIKE from their third single album of the same name. The music video for After LIKE became the group's fastest video to receive 100 million views on YouTube and accumulated a total of 154.3 million views in 2022.

4) Love Dive by IVE

Coming in again at fourth place is IVE, with the music video for Love Dive, the song that won them a daesang (grand prize) for Best Song of the Year at the 2022 MelOn Music Awards. Released on April 5, 2022, as part of their second EP of the same name, Love Dive gained immense popularity, accumulating 181.8 million views in the year gone by.

3) TOMBOY by (G)I-DLE

Claiming another spot on the list is (G)I-DLE, with their smash-hit TOMBOY from their first studio album, I Never Die. The music video gained 195.4 million views in 2022 with fans loving everything from the Y2K-inspired fashion and the grungy set to sassy lyrics and confident moves.

2)Shut Down by BLACKPINK

K-pop powerhouse BLACKPINK's Shut Down gained 296.5 million views in 2022, creating a huge divide between them and the other groups on the list. The hip-hop track was released on September 16, 2022, as the leading track of the group's second full album, Born Pink, which encompasses the “black” and “pink” duality of the world.

1) Pink Venom by BLACKPINK

Ruling 2022 was BLACKPINK's Pink Venom, the pre-release single from their album Born Pink. The music video gained an astounding 491.9 million views in 2022, twice their previous entry on the list.

Pink Venom and Shut Down also claimed top spots on multiple music charts in 2022, cementing the group's position as the world's biggest girl group and earning them TIME magazine's Entertainer of The Year title.

With K-pop girl groups delivering iconic performances and embracing a range of concepts in 2022, it is evident that 2023 will see a gradual shift from the usual soft-girl concept to more creative and bold concepts being featured in music videos.

