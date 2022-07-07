Who got eliminated on episode 1 of The Challenge: USA? Elimination results and more of the CBS premiere

The premiere episode of The Challenge: USA began with a bang. The series kept viewers hooked on to their television screens as it brought together 28 contestants to fight for their survival. These participants are no strangers to reality shows and bring their experiences from shows like Love Island, The Amazing Race, Survivor, and Big Brother.

The Challenge: USA premiere was as exciting as it could get. The contestants were put through a difficult challenge at the beginning of the episode and then an even tougher elimination challenge, following which Cely Vazquez and Javonny Vega from Love Island Season 3 were the first pair to be eliminated from the show.

Premiere episode of The Challenge: USA reveals contestants will receive seed amount

28 reality stars carried their experience from previous reality shows and brought their A game to the premiere episode. As they quickly familiarized themselves with the environment, they also quickly realized the former alliances and relationships that existed prior to the show.

Before they could get more comfortable, host T.J. Lavin made an appearance and explained the format of the game. He revealed that this show is built differently from what they're used to and that they'll be faced with more demanding challenges that will be "harder than anything you've ever done before."

The contestants will be given $1000 as a seed amount in their personal Challenge bank accounts. To qualify for the final, they need at least $5000 in their account and can do so by winning challenges and eliminations.

While the cast got to know each other before the challenge round, Alyssa Lopez and Derek Xiao from Big Brother Season 23 revealed their plans to take revenge on the Cookout alliance. The alliance was made of six members, out of which four, including Xavier Prather, Azah Awasum, Kyland Young, and Tiffany Mitchell, were a part of this show.

The Cookout alliance was one of the most dominant alliances in Big Brother history and was created with the idea of having the first Black winner. Xavier Prather won the season last year.

In the Challenge round, players competed in pairs, wherein former Love Island couples, Big Brother teammates, Survivor tycoons and The Amazing Race members joined forces. Azah and Kyland couldn't fulfill the task in time and were the first to go into the elimination round. Angela and Tyson completed the challenge in the least amount of time, making them the winners and adding $5000 to each of their accounts.

Angela and Tyson also had the power to choose another pair to send into the elimination round. The duo spoke to the losing pair and decided that they would not send any former Big Brother or Survivor cast members into elimination. They ultimately chose former Love Island members Cely and Javonny to compete against Kyland and Azah.

In a nail-biting elimination round, Kyland and Azah proved themselves worthy of being winners, sending the other team home. The winning pair each earned $1000 in their account.

The big twist came as a shock to viewers and contestants on The Challenge: USA when host T.J. Lavin opened the doors of an algorithm that would automatically choose the pairs from now on. This meant that no two members could be on the same team until the end. This entirely changed the course of the game, with players having to rethink their strategy and already formed alliances.

Tune in to The Challenge: USA next week on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, on CBS for another exciting episode.

