"The math is mathing": Lil Meech Taurus zodiac sign trends online in wake of ring camera video scandal

Actor-rapper Lil Meech of B.M.F. fame was recently spotted entering an apartment in Houston, Texas, with a woman and exiting it almost 17 minutes later. The woman in question was not his girlfriend, R&B singer Summer Walker. The footage was caught on a ring camera by a neighbor from across the hall.

The video surfaced on social media platforms in the wake of Lil Meech’s rumored split from his girlfriend Summer Walker. In fact, netizens believe the two incidents are connected and that the rap artist allegedly cheated on Walker with the other woman.

While addressing the issue on Instagram, Lil Meech defended himself by saying:

“Damn, I can’t help my cousin bring the bags in the house. We went to the grocery store, man.”

Following his statement, Walker too took to her Instagram story, where she wrote:

“It’s just crazy how a n*gga will really try to pursue the f*ck out of you for 2 years, make you meet the whole family, wanna be around you and your kids all day, & pay bills just to embarrass you to the world lmao.”

She further added how she didn’t understand men but was going to “give it to God.”

Meanwhile, internet users have dug up the zodiac sign of Lil Meech, which happens to be Taurus, and have been using it to call him out as an alleged cheater and liar. One user even tweeted:

Yovanna from Clark @ahh_rayy Lil Meech a Taurus. The math is mathing on that one

Lil Meech receives severe backlash online for his zodiac sign amid rumors of cheating on Summer Walker

While Lil Meech claimed he was helping his “cousin” with groceries, the video footage didn’t show any grocery bags. The woman, however, was seen talking on the phone. No audio was captured.

Meanwhile, in her Instagram stories, Summer Walker implied that she was cheated on by Lil Meech. While she didn’t blatantly accuse him of being unfaithful, she did hint that her relationship with Meech had run the course of time. In the first story, the Over It singer wrote:

“Tried my best to be Jayda Wayda but I couldn’t. It was cute though, wish him the best.”

This was in reference to Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby's infidelity rumors.

Meanwhile, another chain of Instagram messages surfaced on social media. It was between a woman with the username @annita416 and @lilmeechbmf where the latter is seen asking the former to cover for him.

“Just make a story saying we homies and you was with my homeboy that night. Please,” read Meech’s text.

Amid all these cheating rumors and allegations, something else popped up on social media. It was the zodiac sign of Lil Meech, which happens to be Taurus.

In fact, netizens are now using it against him, saying how Taurus men can’t be trusted and they allegedly cheat and lie in relationships. Here are some of the wild reactions and backlash the rapper faced from Twitteratti.

🦋 @t_sadiity lil meech a Taurus that explains everything

Diamond @DiamondMarieB Lil Meech a Taurus. Taurus men are ruthless.

Val 🇵🇷 @airelavbaez_15 Lil Meech a Taurus we ain’t admitting to none

The Real McCoy 🩸 @TheBloodShow Lil Meech not even a real Taurus because we don’t even cheat … we go missing

A. @keke2bool Knew lil meech was a Taurus they lie so baddd

Deborah @osheybaddestt oh lil meech a taurus?? yeah he definitely lying

moe💋 @moderndaymona Lil Meech gotta be a Taurus I’m crying

Nae @ion_trustshit chy that man innocent 🥰 Not Lil Meech a Tauruschy that man innocent

Tatiyanna🦋💲 @theprettysagg lil meech being a taurus makes perfect sense .

What’s interesting is that Walker not only hinted that her relationship with Meech was over but also shared a clip from her interview with Yung Miami on the podcast Caresha Please where the two are heard talking about liars and their behavior and how they continue to lie even after being caught red-handed.

For those curious, Meech and Walker began dating earlier this year and were first seen together in public at the 2023 BET Awards. Moreover, this wasn't the first time Meech was accused of infidelity, but Walker dismissed all prior speculations.