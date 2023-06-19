How to watch BET Awards 2023? Live streaming and more

The BET Awards 2023 is here to celebrate the year's best black entertainers, sportspersons, and humanitarian figures as it broadcasts live on BET on Sunday, June 25 at 8 pm ET or 5 pm PT. Promising a night full of exciting performances and due recognition, the BET Awards for this year brings an exciting lineup at possibly the Los Angeles venue yet again.

This year's award show will celebrate five decades of hip-hop with the hosts and the full performers' list yet to be announced. The star-studded night will feature performances by Doechii, Coco Jones, and Lil Uzi Vert, among other artists.

The award show will be aired live from BET's official website and on the BET Now App for mobile devices. Additionally, watching the ceremony live on streaming services featuring BET is possible. The list includes DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Paramount+, and YouTube TV.

BET Awards honoring black excellence since 2001

The BET Awards was started by Robert L. Johnson, who was the founder of Black Entertainment Television. The awards ceremony recognizes outstanding contributions across various fields, including music, film, sports, television, and activism. The inauguration event was held at the Paris Las Vegas resort in 2001. Since 2013, the ceremony has been held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

BET Awards show stands as a testament to the resilience, creativity, and talent within the black community. Some of the most awarded celebrities of all time are Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, and Kanye West.

The nominations for the 2023 award categories were announced on June 8, 2023, in which the most number of nominations are up for the Canadian R&B artist Drake. He won seven nominations for Her Loss and "Wait for U". Subsequently, GloRilla won six nominations, and five nominations were drawn up for 21 Savage and Lizzo. Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice, and SZA received four nominations each.

Empowering social messages through BET Awards

The BET Awards uses its platform to address urgent social issues, giving voice to the ongoing fight against racial injustice and systemic oppression. The BET Her Award, Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel or the BET Inspirational Award, and the Best International Act Award have nominations for Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice for Boy's a Liar Pt. 2, PJ Morton for The Better Benediction (Pt.2), and Burna Boy respectively.

The previous year saw Sean Combs receive the BET Lifetime Achievement Award, which was decribed by Billboard as follows:

"Incomparable cultural force and creative visionary whose impact has created historic paradigm shifts across music, media, fashion, and lifestyle"

The 2023 BET Awards will celebrate five decades of hip-hop with live performances by:

GloRilla

Lil Uzi Vert

Doechii

Coco Jones

69 Boyz

Big Daddy Kane

E-40

Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.)

Fat Joe

Ja Rule

Remy Ma

Soulja Boy

Trick Daddy

Tyga

Ying Yang Twins

Yo-Yo

The other performing artists include Chief Keef, Kid ‘N Play, DJ Unk, MC Lyte, Percy “Master P” Miller, Uncle Luke, Warren G, Trina, and The Sugarhill Gang.

BET @BET



What’s a moment from the show you will never forget? Tweet using



The legacy continues June 25th at 8/7c. For 22 years straight you have invited us into your living room on Sunday nights. We’ve cried, laughed, danced, and sung together on this magical ride.What’s a moment from the show you will never forget? Tweet using #BETAwards The legacy continues June 25th at 8/7c. For 22 years straight you have invited us into your living room on Sunday nights. We’ve cried, laughed, danced, and sung together on this magical ride.What’s a moment from the show you will never forget? Tweet using #BETAwardsThe legacy continues June 25th at 8/7c. https://t.co/5eRDseMSRY

This year's award event will be produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment as usual, and Jamal Noisette is the VP of specials, music programming, and music strategy. However, Orlando will be in charge of the event logistics and will executive produce the show.

Witness all the glam and glitz on BET's official website or log into the BET Now App from one's phone. However, those with a streaming subscription can check DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Paramount+ and YouTube TV on June 25 at 8 pm ET.

