'The Mill' ending explained: Why Joe returned to the prison

Hulu's newest horror thriller, The Mill, takes viewers on a tense and mysterious journey with Joe, a man trapped in a prison-like room, enslaved by a multibillion-dollar company called Mallard. The film leaves audiences pondering the enigmatic premise and the puzzling ending that centers around Joe's return to prison.

The movie begins with Joe, portrayed by Lil Rel Howery, waking up in a peculiar, triangular room. In this room, he encounters an ancient mill-like contraption made of stone.

His daily existence revolves around moving this stone to meet the demanding work quota set by Mallard, his employer. The film keeps the circumstances of Joe's capture shrouded in mystery, leaving viewers with numerous questions.

Joe's struggle with Mallard: Unattainable quotas and unending prison in The Mill

Throughout The Mill's runtime, Mallard, the colossal corporation, remains a shadowy figure. While its exact line of business remains undisclosed, it becomes apparent that the company exerts full control over its employees' lives. Joe, in particular, is depicted as a man financially tied to Mallard, and his work is a means to pay for his home and bills.

The Mill encapsulates the essence of modern corporate entities, where workers are entrapped in a cycle of indebted servitude. Joe's daily work consists of laborious revolutions, which he hopes will lead to his release and reunion with his pregnant wife. Initially, his efforts are driven by the desire to return to his family.

However, Mallard, mirroring the ruthless corporate world, doesn't appreciate Joe's dedication. Instead of recognizing his outstanding performance, they penalize him for his outburst. His quota skyrockets to 740 revolutions, pushing him further into despair.

As days pass, Joe's resolve to escape from his prison-like cell intensifies. He disrupts the work routine, attracting the ire of the company's overlords. Eventually, Joe's actions make him a prime target, and his execution is scheduled. However, an unexpected turn of events unfolds as Joe violently confronts his would-be executioner.

A harsh revelation leads to a cryptic ending in the prison

The pivotal moment in The Mill arrives when Joe wakes up in what appears to be a break room. His fellow workers for Mallard are present, each attached to high-tech gear. It then dawns on Joe that he had been part of Mallard's elaborate simulation during their lunch break.

He interacts with the very guard he had attacked, but now the atmosphere is oddly welcoming. Joe is told he is due for a promotion and is escorted to a new office that strangely resembles a prison cell. In the closing moments, The Mill leaves audiences on a suspenseful note.

Joe, traumatized by his simulated prison experience, follows an HR representative to his new windowless office, quietly signs a nondisclosure agreement, and calls his wife during office hours—an unusual act for him. The enigmatic ending features Joe promising his wife that things are different this time and ominously vowing to:

"Burn it all down."

Final thoughts

The Mill is a take on corporate work environment and quotas (Image via Hulu)

While The Mill's conclusion implies Joe's intent to dismantle Mallard, the specifics remain veiled. Will he embark on a path of physical destruction, literally setting fire to the corporate giant, or is his approach more strategic, targeting Mallard from within? The film maintains an air of ambiguity, leaving viewers to contemplate Joe's quest for liberation and reuniting with his family.

The Mill encapsulates the relentless and unrelenting demands of corporate entities and the toll they take on individuals. Joe's journey from despair to rebellion underscores the inhumane expectations placed on employees.

As Joe's story unfolds, he emerges as a symbol of resistance, determined to break free from Mallard's oppressive grip and regain his freedom, even if it means vowing to bring down the behemoth that is Mallard.