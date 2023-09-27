Lil Rel Howery brings his all-rounder skills to Hulu's upcoming film The Mill, slated to drop on the streaming service on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. ET (tentative time) as part of the Huluween special event. The Get Out actor and celebrated comedian toplines the (mostly) solo performance sci-fi thriller and also serves as a producer.

Scripted by Jeffrey David Thomas and directed by Sean King O'Grady, the feature film comes from 20th Digital Studio, Hulu Originals, and Altar Rock Pictures and also features Pat Healy, Karen Obilom, Scoot McNairy, and Patrick Fisgcler, besides Howery, who plays a professional businessman.

According to a Deadline report, The Mill was filmed in New Jersey, wrapped up production earlier this year, and is one of the many horrors slated to premiere on Hulu ahead of Halloween 2023. The list also includes Clock and Appendage.

Hulu's The Mill uses Lil Rel Howery's character Joe to depict the horrors of modern work culture

The Mill will mark in-demand actor/comedian Lil Rel Howery's return to Hulu after his successful comedy Vacation Friends, in which he starred alongside John Cena, Yvonne Orji, and Meredith Hagner.

Howery headlines the sci-fi thriller as Joe, an up-and-coming talent in hyper-capitalist America's megacorp called Mallard. The corporation's popularity exceeds that of Amazon and Apple, as the film takes place shortly.

Joe, a family guy who takes excessive pride in his successes, finds himself in the middle of an ambiguous nightmare after awakening one day to discover himself in an open-air jail cell. To make things worse, the businessman has no recollection of how he got there. The jail cell appears to be built around an ancient grist mill, which serves as an eerie metaphor for endless work.

Joe is then confronted with the uncomfortable realization that his all-powerful boss, Mallard, runs the jail after he finds himself surrounded by darkness, cries, and the murmurs of cellmates he cannot see. While unsure of the happenings, he seems confident about one thing: that there has been a mix-up.

Ultimately, the truth reveals itself at daybreak when Joe, accused of underperforming, learns that this is "Advanced Career Training." As a part of the task, he is forced to push the grain mill to fulfill a daily target, and every failed attempt only brings him closer to termination.

The Mill explores the horrors of modern work culture, AI domination, and the loss of personal freedom while working for big corporations. Trapped in his nightmare, Joe must race against time to make it out of the jail cell before his child's birth. While doing so, the to-be father will also learn about Mallard's corrupt core.

The official synopsis for The Mill, as per IMDb, says:

"A businessman mysteriously wakes up in an open-air prison cell with only an old grist mill. Forced to work as a beast of burden, he must find a way to escape before the birth of his child."

Deadline reported that Josh Feldman serves as a producer for the Hulu feature film alongside Howery, O'Grady, and Jesse Ford. Additionally, Barbara and Brooke Goldner executive produce on behalf of Altar Rock Pictures together with David Worthen Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, and Jenna Cavelle for 20th Digital Studio.

The Mill is slated to air on Hulu on October 9, 2023.