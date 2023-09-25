Four more women allegedly accuse Andrew Tate of 'traumatizing' s*xual assault and physical harm

Four more women have reportedly accused kickboxer-turned-social media influencer Andrew Tate of se*ual assault, r*pe and inflicting physical harm on them in the 2013-16 time period.

The 36-year-old American-British Tate was dealing with a few legal issues in the UK owing to alleged crimes he committed between 2013 and 2016. In 2015, 'Cobra' was accused of r*pe by two women, whereas a third woman alleged she'd been repeatedly strangulated by him.

In 2017, Andrew Tate left the UK and moved to Romania, all while legal proceedings against him were still underway in the UK. Nevertheless, after a four-year investigation that ended in 2019, the Crown Prosecution Service dropped the cases against him, claiming that the evidence wasn't strong enough.

In December 2022, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested in Romania and accused of r*pe and other crimes. They were later moved to house arrest. They're currently out of house arrest but can't leave Romania.

The Sunday Times has now reported that four anonymous UK women, aged 28-31, are accusing Tate of having perpetrated traumatizing s*x crimes against them.

As highlighted by The Wrap, two of the women -- going by the names “Helen” and “Sally” -- were part of Tate’s webcam business. Sally alleged that she witnessed Tate r*ping Helen. Additionally, they, and another woman who's going by the name “Evie," have accused 'Cobra' of choking them violently until blood vessels in their eyes burst.

A fourth woman -- who's going by the name “Amelia” -- has alleged that Tate r*ped her a few weeks into their relationship back in 2013. He later allegedly texted her stating, “I love r*ping you.” Helen, Amelia and Sally are the same women who've been involved in a legal battle with Tate since 2015.

The four women are now filing fresh claims against Tate in a UK High Court. Meanwhile, Tate has refuted their allegations and intends to sue them for defamation. The women are currently being represented by Jennifer Sayles. Describing the plight of her clients, Sayles stated:

“Suffering immensely... They have bouts of depression and anxiety. Constant feelings of being overwhelmed. It is just traumatizing every time Tate crops up in their lives — he is everywhere."

What's next for Andrew Tate?

The Sun has reported that the four British women are indeed going to file claims citing r*pe, coercive control and choking with the High Court in the next week. Moreover, a report from Geo News highlighted that the women are accusing Tate of the following:

“Choking them until blood vessels burst in their eyes, beating them with a belt, and r*ping them numerous times and coercively controlling them.”

One woman lambasted the inaction of the Crown Prosecution Service and recalled that Andrew Tate's alleged victims helplessly watched him leave the UK and subsequently grow his brand as an influencer. Presently, the Tate brothers are facing several criminal charges as human trafficking, r*pe, forming an organized crime group, etc. in Romania.

However, the Tates haven't been found guilty of any charges to date.

