What did Andrew Tate allegedly do? Here are all the charges that he and Tristan Tate have been indicted for

Andrew Tate and his younger brother Tristan Tate have been under suspicion of sexual assault and human trafficking for months now. In December 2022, the two brothers were arrested in Romania for allegedly spearheading an organized crime group founded to attract women under false pretenses.

Today, the Tate brothers have been formally charged by Romanian authorities, and a judge is now expected to look over the acquired evidence for up to 60 days before the trial commences. Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan Tate, and two unnamed associates are the defendants in this situation.

The charges describe an organized crime group with operations in several countries, including Romania, where the Tate brothers are now based in, as well as the United Kingdom and the United States. Furthermore, the indictment mentions seven victims, whose identities have been withheld by the investigation.

The indictment goes on to describe the harrowing ordeal that the seven alleged victims underwent. They were allegedly taken to Ilfov, Romania, where they were placed under constant surveillance, subjected to intimidation, forced into debt, and forced to partake in pornographic films that were shared on social media.

While the defendants have denied the allegations, one of them is alleged to have twice sexually assaulted one of the seven victims. While these are the charges that have been formally brought before the Tate brothers, there are other alleged crimes for which Romanian authorities are still gathering more evidence.

These other charges include money laundering and the trafficking of minors. While the Tate brothers continue to claim innocence, they will now be set for a trial that may last several years.

What happened between Andrew Tate and the BBC?

Former kickboxer Andrew Tate has been a controversial social media presence for several years now.

That, however, has not stopped a number of UFC fighters from forming ties with him, as he is one of the most well-known faces on social media today.

This fame became a point of contention between him and BBC journalist Lucy Williamson during a recent interview.

After Andrew Tate reiterated his belief that he is the most Googled man in the world, Williamson glanced at the camera and called for an abrupt end to the interview, which took place in Tate's home.

