Here's how Andrew Tate spent his first night out after release from house arrest [FULL VIDEO]

Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate has shared a video of his first night out after being released from house arrest.

Andrew along with his brother Tristan Tate were arrested from their house in Romania back in December 2022. The brothers were accused of crimes such as human trafficking and rape.

Despite initially being taken into custody for a day, the Tate brothers ended up spending three months in jail. In March they were finally released from prison and were placed under house arrest as the investigation continued. However, after the judge found the case against them 'weak' the two were finally released from house arrest as well a week ago.

Andrew Tate recently took to Twitter and spoke about being released from house arrest. He said:

"After 10 months. 3 in jail, 7 at home. After 15million euro of asset seizures. After an inditement based on nothing. The file was passed to a Judge who has ruled it weak and circumstantial. I have been released from house arrest but must remain within Romania. Now. To the Mosque. Alhamdulillah."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate

After 15million euro of asset seizures.

After an inditement based on nothing.



The file was passed to a Judge who has ruled it weak and circumstantial.



I have been released from house arrest but must remain within Romania.



Now.



To the… After 10 months. 3 in jail, 7 at home.After 15million euro of asset seizures.After an inditement based on nothing.The file was passed to a Judge who has ruled it weak and circumstantial.I have been released from house arrest but must remain within Romania.Now.To the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

A few days ago, the Tate brothers finally went out of their house in months and shared a video of their night out on Twitter. In the video, the two can be seen enjoying a lavish dinner with their friends.

Take a look at their video below:

Andrew Tate accuses the Romanian investigative unit of trying to open a new file without a basis

Romanian investigative unit DIICOT has been in charge of the proceedings brought against Andrew Tate. The unit recently added more names to the list of women who the Tate brothers have allegedly exploited.

As stated by the Romanian prosecutors, Vlad Obuzic and two other suspects recruited these women by seducing them. The women were allegedly forced to produce content while the Tate brothers and Onuzic took home the money.

Tate recently took to Twitter to attack DIICOT, calling them out for looking for more victims. He said:

"Dicott [DIICOT] are still sending letters to people who barely know us and trying to start a NEW file. Why? I have no idea. A total abuse of power. A sad day for Romania."

Take a look at the tweet below:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate Dicott are still sending letters to people who barely know us and trying to start a NEW file.



Why? I have no idea.



A total abuse of power.



A sad day for Romania.