Andrew Tate webcam business - All you need to know about the internet sensation's past business ventures

Kickboxer-turned-social media influencer Andrew Tate established himself as one of the most well-known internet personalities in the 2022 calendar year.

Years before his rise to prominence, 'Top G' aka 'Cobra' operated a webcam business. The American-British martial artist self-admittedly employed women for his webcam business, set up accounts for them, coached them to sell "sob stories" to men online, and thereby secured significant sums of money from men.

In December 2022, Andrew Tate, his younger brother Tristan Tate, and their alleged accomplices were jailed in Romania. They were later shifted to house arrest. The Tates were indicted in June and now face several serious charges.

Under house arrest in Romania, 'Top G' recently partook in an interview with American political commentator Candace Owens. In the interview, Tate acknowledged that he ran a webcam business, whilst indicating that he didn't hurt any woman or coerce them to work with him. Tate stated:

"There was a webcam company. And I've talked about it at length on many different podcasts. I had a business. Many girls on there were perfectly fully clothed. They would paint pictures or sing, and dance, and laugh. I've talked about this at length. I've had nothing to do with it for 10 or 11 years. And nobody was ever hurt. And I am not sorry for it. I don't see why I should be."

Check out Tate's comments at 9:48 in the video below:

A closer look at Andrew Tate's webcam business and other business ventures

Andrew Tate has often claimed that he had a tough upbringing with several financial difficulties. He's also spoken about not earning much via his kickboxing career but reaping considerable financial benefits from his webcam business.

Additionally, Andrew Tate has insinuated that he hasn't been involved in the webcam business for the past decade or so. The consensus is that Tate has earned large amounts of money from his online coaching programs such as 'Hustler's University,' 'The Real World,' and 'The War Room.'

Besides, the Tate brothers purportedly own casinos in Romania and have multiple streams of revenues from other businesses. It's believed that 'Top G' has raked in millions of dollars via his myriad of businesses and has also profited from cryptocurrency trading.

Speaking to Candace Owens, Andrew Tate further expounded upon his past webcam business. 'Top G' said:

"I stopped having any involvement with it; I think 8 to 9 years ago, I stopped. It was a long time ago. It was in the early stages of the internet. And I'll explain it one more time for people. I've explained it already, at length, but I'll explain it from the beginning." [*Quotes at the 24:40-minute mark of the interview]

"I helped the girls set up accounts. We worked together. I helped them become as popular as possible. And everybody made money, and everybody was happy. And nobody is complaining about it. Nobody is upset about it. None of the girls that worked for me are upset about it."