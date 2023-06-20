"How does anyone listen to this guy?" - Conor McGregor's coach BLASTS Andrew Tate for comments on BJJ

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate has a mixed martial arts background but his views on Brazilian jiu-jitsu do not sit well with Conor McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh.

A screenshot of Tate's generalized views on BJJ and Krav Maga were tweeted out by famed mixed martial artist and founder of Straight Blast Gym, Matt Thornton. Thornton remarked that Tate's view that BJJ 'sucks' was mere 'boy-speak' and baseless.

Check out Matt Thornton's tweet below:

Coach Kavanagh, who heads Thornton's Straight Blast Gym in Inchicore, Ireland. replied to Thornton's tweet in agreement and called to attention Andrew Tate's call to fame.

"He ripped off a bunch of socially awkward lonely men to get rich. How does anyone listen to this guy??"

Check out John Kavanagh's tweet below:

Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, ran a webcam business which was admittedly a scam, in his own words. The two brothers employed as many as 75 models to interact with male callers via webcam and sell 'fake sob stories' and make millions.

Tate then rose to fame after his controversial misogynistic takes went viral on the internet.

Fans react to Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh blasting Andrew Tate for his comments on BJJ

Fans reacted to John Kavanagh's harsh call-out of Andrew Tate.

They pointed out the irony in Kavanagh's comments as he is also the long-time coach of a similarly polarizing figure in Conor McGregor.

"Him and your fighter have the same fan base lol"

"Mate you train mcgregor [facepalm emoji] [rolling on floor laughing emoji] you can’t be talking about how people listen to someone [rolling on floor laughing emojis]"

"Coach your fighter cheats on his wife more than state goes viral"

Others supported and praised John Kavanagh for calling out Tate, who is under house arrest after a lengthy detention in prison by the Romanian authorities over human trafficking charges.

"Delighted to hear you call out this garbage [folded hands emoji]"

"I always took him as a bull shitter trying to get attention so I always got a good laugh out of his “bait” posts or videos. The fact people can’t see the obvious satire is what concerns me."

"Yes coach yes. The amount of people defending this [pile of poo emoji] is astounding"

One fan also expressed their disappointment in UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya aligning himself with certain views of Andrew Tate.

"It blows me away that Izzy is one of those people."

