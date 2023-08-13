Andrew Tate's 24-hour jail cell live stream: Controversial figure's latest stunt stirs mixed reactions 

Andrew Tate, the polarizing influencer recently announced an attention-grabbing stunt following his release from house arrest. Tate, alongside his brother Tristan, faces accusations, including human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to exploit women. The brothers deny all these charges strongly.

In a promotional video shared on Twitter, Tate announced his intention to livestream himself for 24 hours in a simulated jail cell on August 12. This stunt aims to recreate his jail experience, devoid of phones and freedom. Tate invited his fans to spend a day without the distractions of electronic devices and join the stream on Rumble.

Check out his post here:

Tate had been held under house arrest but was placed under judicial control by a Romanian court on August 4, a less restrictive measure. The retired kickboxer was arrested in Bucharest in December 2022.

While in prison during the incarceration period, Andrew Tate complained about the inhumane conditions of his prison cell. He shared his grievances with his devoted followers, revealing the absence of light and the presence of cockroaches.

[Via: @cobratate on Twitter]

However, Tate's 24-hour jail cell live-stream stunt has garnered mixed reactions from fans. One fan wrote:

"I thought they slept on the floor... Surrounded by rats in a dungeon. This looks better than my own room."

Another fan wrote:

"This looks like a nice home for you dude. Many are looking for a good-looking bed like the one you have here. Good luck."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Them beds look comfortable. not like the ones in our prisons or jails."

Check out some of the reactions below:

[via: @cobratate on Instagram]

Andrew Tate applauds Bryce Hall's sensational BKFC debut

Renowned American social media influencer Bryce Hall made a successful bare-knuckle fighting debut at BKFC 48 against Gee Perez.

Hall executed his game plan masterfully, securing a crucial knockdown in the opening round of the bout. An unrelenting barrage followed compelling Perez's corner to halt the contest due to medical concerns. The fight ended in Hall's favor through a default TKO victory through the medical stoppage.

Responding to Hall's triumphant debut, former kickboxer, and internet sensation, Andrew Tate wrote:

"My G [gangster] @BryceHall"

Check out the tweet here.