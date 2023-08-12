BREAKING: YouTuber Bryce Hall victorious in Bare-Knuckle debut after scoring massive first-round knockdown

TikTok sensation Bryce Hall made his Bare-Knuckle boxing debut with flying colors as a medical stoppage forced a stop to the contest in the wake of a one-sided onslaught.

Hall faced the more experienced Gee Perez at yesterday's BKFC:48 event. The social media sensation showed promise early on as he floored his opponent with a crushing overhand right during the opening round.

Later in the second, the red corner called a stop to the fight resulting in a medical stoppage and granting Hall a second-round TKO win by default.

Image courtesy @bjpenndotcom on Twitter

This is the social media superstar's first win in combat sports. Earlier in 2021, he had succumbed to a third-round knockout loss against fellow YouTuber Austin McBroom.

Apart from his skills in the sweet science, the 23-year-old holds enormous star power on social media. He boasts over 24 million followers on TikTok, almost seven million followers on Instagram, and a little over three million YouTube subscribers.

Furthermore, the California native has also found success as an actor, having been a part of two TV series in 2022, with two more movie projects in the pipeline.

The internet celebrity has in the past shown interest in facing KSI in boxing. However, his other professional engagements have kept him from realizing that dream.

When Bryce Hall explained why he lost out on an opportunity to fight KSI

TikTok fame Bryce Hall wants to face KSI in boxing. However, when he got an opportunity to face the 30-year-old back in 2022, his acting commitments for a movie prevented the bout from happening.

During an interview with Josh Richards, the 23-year-old elaborated on how he was granted an opportunity to face KSI in August 2022 and how it ultimately was not to be:

"So I was like, cool, he is f*****g fighting Alex Wassabi... Alex Wassabi pulled out of the fight then he announced this nobody. His manager hits me up and goes, yo, you've got to like save this s**t... So in my movie contract, there was like a clause because I was shooting another one in November... I just couldn't do it, there was a clause in the contract that said I can't do anything dangerous."

Catch Bryce Hall's comments below: