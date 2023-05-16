What does the name KSI stand for? The YouTube boxer's real name, reason behind 'JJ' nickname, and more

KSI is undoubtedly among the most recognizable faces online today, and the 29-year-old Englishman is a master of many trades.

Beginning as a YouTube gaming streamer, he then expanded to vlogging, rapping, boxing, and creating content with an immensely popular group of British YouTubers known as the Sidemen.

KSI, which stands for 'Knowledge, Strength, and Integrity', adopted his famous moniker from his old Halo 3 clan. In an interview with WIRED, he explained that to join the gaming group, he had to prefix their clan name, 'KSI', with his gaming name OlajideBT.

He stated:

"What does KSI mean? Knowledge, Strength, and Integrity. I just stole it from my Halo clan... I also go by 'JJ' because it stands for Jide Jr."

Although he is no longer affiliated with them, the YouTuber, whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, decided to continue streaming under his pseudonym.

His other nickname, 'JJ', stands for Jide Jr. He chose the nickname 'JJ' to call himself his father's junior, as his dad's name is Jide Olatunji.

'JJ' is also the co-founder of Prime Hydration sports drink, CEO of Misfits Boxing, and co-owner of a chain restaurant called Sides. As a professional boxer, the Englishman is undefeated with a record of 4-0. He recently defeated British boxer Joe Fournier via a controversial second-round KO at MF & DAZN: X Series 007 on May 13.

KSI real name: Olajide Olatunji on why the Jake Paul fight may never materialize

KSI recently weighed in on the possibility of boxing Jake Paul in the ring.

There is no love lost between the two immensely popular YouTubers-turned-boxers, and their fans have been eager to witness a boxing match between them for a long time.

While the Englishman has defeated 'The Problem Child's older brother Logan Paul twice in the squared circle, it seems a fight against Jake Paul could be off the table.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'JJ' explained why the younger Paul sibling does not want to fight him. Claiming that Paul's split-decision loss to Tommy Fury has negatively affected his confidence, he stated:

""He does not want to fight me, man. It is a humongous fight, but he doesn't want to fight. After losing to Tommy Fury, he lost all confidence... I think if he beat Tommy Fury, he'd be like, 'Yeah... let's go.' But now, because of him losing to Tommy Fury, he's like, 'Ah. I don't wanna fight him right now."

