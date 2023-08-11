BKFC debut part of a bigger plan for Bryce Hall, who's eyeing boxing redemption and KSI showdown

American social media influencer Bryce Hall is all set to make his bare-knuckle boxing debut. It was recently revealed that Hall signed a contract to compete in the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) bare-knuckle boxing organization.

Bryce Hall's lone combat sports contest thus far is an amateur boxing bout against fellow social media influencer Austin McBroom at the YouTubers vs. TikTokers event on June 12th, 2021. The fight ended with Hall losing via third-round TKO.

The 23-year-old Hall hasn't competed in a combat sports match ever since. However, it was recently confirmed that he's signed with the BKFC and will make his bare-knuckle boxing debut for the organization at BKFC 48 on August 11, 2023. Hall will face 3-0 BKFC fighter Gee Perez in the co-main event of BKFC 48 at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA.

In an edition of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com, Hall suggested that, unlike a few other influencers, he doesn't want to take up boxing as a full-time job. He implied that he's an entertainer first and is simply dipping his toes in the influencer boxing dominion of entertainment, as it's become a popular sub-division of the influencer world in recent years.

Additionally, he explained he aims to compete in just three more influencer boxing bouts after his bare-knuckle boxing match. Addressing his upcoming BKFC fight, Hall stated [*Quotes courtesy: BJPENN.com]:

"Oh yeah. I’m 100 percent going to step back into influencer boxing... Obviously, depending on the result of this fight, I get to pick and choose. Being an 0-1 boxer, I can’t go after the names that I want to fight. But, if I win this fight, or even step in and get the credibility of doing a bare-knuckle fight, I can basically pick any influencer I want."

Furthermore, Hall revealed that the three opponents he'd like to face in the influencer boxing realm are Deji, KSI, and Austin McBroom. He indicated that he doesn't necessarily want to fight them in a particular order. Nevertheless, he opined that he could likely avenge his loss against McBroom first, beat KSI's younger brother Deji, and end his boxing career by fighting KSI.

Bryce Hall opens up about his much-awaited BKFC debut

During his appearance on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com, Bryce Hall put forth his take regarding his highly-anticipated bare-knuckle boxing debut in the BKFC promotion. Hall opined that despite his opponent Gee Perez being more experienced than him, the matchup favors him as he boasts a significant size advantage.

As reported by BJPENN.com, Bryce Hall seemingly believes that he could defeat Gee Perez via knockout in the BKFC ring. Hall also asserted that he'd like to be the first social media influencer to compete in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing. He insinuated that he'd perhaps be the only influencer to partake in bare-knuckle boxing, while most others would probably prefer boxing with 12 ounce-gloves on:

“I wanted to be the first and only influencer to do it…"