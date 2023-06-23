TikTok influencer Bryce Hall to debut in BKFC after bizarre slap incident at weigh-ins 

Popular TikTok star Bryce Hall is expected to join the ranks of social media stars who have ventured into combat sports. A viral video during the BKFC 45 (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) recently caught everyone's attention and is being used to generate promotional footage for Hall's debut in bare-knuckle fighting.

Hall, who has amassed a whopping 27 million followers on TikTok and YouTube, was slapped by BKFC fighter Gee "The Cutman" Perez during the BKFC 45 weigh-ins in Hollywood, Florida. The unexpected slap, although may have seemed out of the blue, was part of a promotional strategy employed to generate excitement for Bryce Hall's BKFC debut.

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo Gee Perez slapped Bryce Hall Gee Perez slapped Bryce Hall 😳 https://t.co/FCidL9lYoo

BKFC president David Feldman confirmed that Hall will make his bare-knuckle fighting debut this summer. Feldman added that akin to the notable BKFC 19 event in 2021, renowned for its inclusion of six "influencers" in the captivating "Platform Showdown," Bryce Hall's foray into the realm of bare-knuckle fighting is poised to captivate a significant audience.

He stated, however, that in contrast to the previous event, where influencers were permitted to partake with gloves, the upcoming fights will be conducted strictly in accordance with the established regulations of bare-knuckle fighting.

Bryce Hall has previously competed once in a boxing bout against fellow influencer Austin McBroom. He lost the fight via third-round TKO.

Check out David Feldman's comments below:

Bryce Hall BKFC: When KSI mocked the TikTok influencer teasing a return to boxing

KSI has been instrumental in developing the influencer boxing space into what it is right now, making him one of the most well-renowned personalities in this realm. In light of Bryce Hall's recent hint at a return to boxing, KSI mocked the TikTok star in jest.

Earlier this year, Hall teased his return inside the squared circle, nearly a year and a half after his boxing debut loss to Austin McBroom. He shared a 45-second video displaying his recent pad work, expressing his longing for the sport.

While many fans noticed Bryce Hall's decent form despite the lengthy hiatus, KSI could not resist a lighthearted dig at the American, advising him to "take the gloves off".

ksi @KSI @BryceHall Take the gloves back off mate @BryceHall Take the gloves back off mate

Unfazed by the remark, Hall retorted sharply, mocking KSI's recent "accidental elbow" knockout victory over Joe Fournier, which was subsequently overturned and declared a no-decision. Hall went on to propose an MMA fight, writing:

"1 year off and I still manage to not throw elbows. But we should do an MMA fight since you got it like that."

Bryce Hall @BryceHall but we should do an MMA fight since you got it like that ksi @KSI @BryceHall Take the gloves back off mate @BryceHall Take the gloves back off mate 1 year off and I still manage to not throw elbowsbut we should do an MMA fight since you got it like that twitter.com/KSI/status/166… 1 year off and I still manage to not throw elbows 😙 but we should do an MMA fight since you got it like that twitter.com/KSI/status/166…

KSI responded by saying that Misfits boxer Halal Ham would easily beat Hall and that the latter should focus on TikTok rather than fighting.

ksi @KSI @BryceHall Honestly, Halal ham would destroy you. You stink mate. Stay on TikTok @BryceHall Honestly, Halal ham would destroy you. You stink mate. Stay on TikTok 😂😂😂

