"You don't want it with me" - KSI seemingly shoots down the possibility of Bryce Hall showdown

KSI seemingly doesn't care to face Bryce Hall inside the boxing ring.

'The Nightmare' is set to face footballer-turned-rapper Swarmz this month at the O2 Arena in London, England. The YouTube boxing-heavy event is set to be broadcast on DAZN pay-per-view.

Olajide Olatunji, also known as KSI, was set to face Alex Wassabi at the event; however, the American pulled out. This switch-up hasn't recieved a great reception from fans or pundits online.

One such pundit is boxing journalist Keemstar, who called for Bryce Hall to step-in to fight in the main event later this month. The Tiktok creator has been out of the ring since his knockout loss to Austin McBroom last year.

For what it's worth, the Hall seemed open to the challenge on Twitter. He taunted KSI, stating that he would need to hear that the U.K. creator needs him to help save the card.

It's safe to say that his fellow Youtuber wasn't bothered and didn't seem interested in having Bryce Hall step in to save the card. The cruiserweight has been vocal about honoring his commitment to Swarmz, and it seems that includes turning down a fight against the popular creator.

Who is KSI fighting later this month?

Olajide Olatunji has been vocal about honoring his commitment to his original opponent, Swarmz, and is moving forward with that pay-per-view clash.

The announcement of the fight caught many fans offguard. While his opponent is somewhat known in the rapping community, he's never boxed in a professional or even amateur capacity. Despite that, he will make his pro debut later this month.

The explanation from 'The Nightmare', as well as his team, is that they made the rapper a back-up fighter months ago. After seeing fights fall through, such as Jake Paul's return against Hasim Rahman Jr., they needed a backup.

However, not many fighters want to train in preparation for something that may not happen. Due to that, they didn't have a long list of options. However, one stepped up, and that was Swarmz.

While he's not a fighter, he does have a background as a former professional footballer. Sadly, the oddsmakers don't seem to believe that it will matter on August 27. As of now, the YouTube star is a huge favorite to win.

