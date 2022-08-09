“Swarmz has never boxed”- Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions calls out KSI vs. Swarmz

Jake Paul’s promotional company have put out a tweet calling out Olajide 'KSI' Olatunji and Misfits Boxing for using rapper Brandon Scott, more commonly known as Swarmz, as a replacement opponent. KSI was originally scheduled to fight Alex Wassabi before Wassabi pulled out due to injury.

On Twitter, Most Valuable Promotions tweeted:

“We have been informed by a member of Swarmz's camp that Swarmz has never boxed and needs to learn how to box over the next two weeks. We would like to see Fousey vs. Deji as the headliner. Please retweet if you agree.”

KSI is scheduled to face Swarmz on August 27, on DAZN PPV. Most Valuable Promotions have claimed that one of these two fighters has never boxed before, which is alarming given that fighter is learning how to fight two weeks before the bout is set to take place. If that is to be true, it is unlikely that that the British Boxing Board of Control would be willing to sanction the bout.

As it will be a professional bout, Swarmz will require a BBBoC license.

On their website, the British Boxing Board of Control states:

“The Board may grant a license to boxers who have no or only limited amateur experience, but before doing so they will want to know that they have had proper and good tuition for some period of time under the supervision of a professional trainer, and without exception, the applicant will be required to demonstrate his/her skills in a gym assessment prior to further consideration.”

Swarmz will therefore have to demonstrate boxing ability to be licensed. The bout could still theoretically take place as an amateur contest, but considering KSI wants to fight Jake Paul in a professional contest next year, it is unlikely to be so.

KSI has been in full camp for the fight and has been training for months.

Swarmz is not ideal preparation for Jake Paul

KSI and Jake Paul have seemingly agreed to fight each other at Wembley Stadium next year. Swarmz is KSI’s first boxing opponent in over three years. Before that, KSI fought against Logan Paul in a six-round contest, which the Brit won via split decision. After the bout, Logan Paul went on to face Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition whilst KSI moved on to a music career.

The Problem Child’ has, however, racked up four knockout defeats and is thought to be a much more accomplished fighter. KSI was reluctant to face Paul until after his return, but it is unlikely a bout against a novice will give him the experience he wants.

