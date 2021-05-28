"You are not on my level": KSI responds to Bryce Hall's video and comments on his boxing skills 

Fans of both YouTuber KSI and TikToker Bryce Hall are expecting a boxing match between the two, as their beef about the sport has intensified.

The YouTuber and TikToker have been throwing shots at each other for quite some time. Especially after KSI made a response video on May 27th and even commented on Bryce's boxing skills, fans are certain a fight is about to ensue.

1. Not scared, just busy smashing music, dropping an album and selling out arenas.

2. Still won and still undefeated 🤷🏿‍♂️

3. And still would fuck you up easily.



You’re a Jake Paul wannabe. Go back to throwing it back on TikTok. You can’t survive over here. https://t.co/I3Yf2mZ3KF — LORD KSI (@KSI) May 18, 2021

Bryce calls out KSI

After all the beef that occurred on May 18th via Twitter, Bryce Hall took to YouTube on May 26th, and uploaded a video titled, "A message ot KSI and Friends", calling out KSI along with two other YouTubers.

On May 27th, KSI clapped back by posting a video to his own YouTube channel titled, "Bryce Hall Thinks He Can Beat Me..." The video consisted of KSI watching Bryce's sparring match versus Stromedy.

KSI found the video comedic as he was berating Bryce's sparring skills the entire time. The British YouTuber chuckled:

"What is this? These guys, man, they just don't know, they don't understand. Especially Bryce Hall."

He then continued by saying he may consider it if Bryce wins his June 6th fight against Austin McBroom.

"Win your fight, then we'll talk."

KSI then said:

"Bryce Hall you are not on my level, you are not on my level, trust me."

Bryce responded to KSI's video by tweeting a video of KSI's old fight. He said:

i know you’re not talking about my 1st week of training sparring footage when you looked like this after training for months... @KSI 😴😴😂 I’m easy work???? I’d LOVE to see you prove it pic.twitter.com/ifE9QEO1vW — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 27, 2021

Fans troll Bryce's comeback to KSI

Fans and followers of Bryce took to the comments to express their frustration with Bryce's tweet. In fact, a majority of his followers agreed with KSI, claiming that the TikToker did not stand a chance against the YouTuber due to experience.

They said:

You gon get dropped — Seli〽️ (@selomane10) May 27, 2021

ksi would kill u in seconds stop bro — simp for meg (@overtimemeganbf) May 27, 2021

I love how Bryce talks like he’s the next Muhammad Ali or smtn 😭😂 — Hal (@hallisseyy) May 27, 2021

That’s still looks better than stromedy also that was month in of your boxing and u still prolly lose to that version of ksi — George (@RealniggaGeo) May 27, 2021

Addison left yo ass for a reason — ballislife (@elguriRM) May 27, 2021

Bro he would rock you — Alex Boreland (@alexboreland123) May 27, 2021

Some even brought up that KSI had a good argument, as he had won his previous fights, while Bryce has yet to win a single fight.

at least he has won a fight before talking — Sean Burger (@notseanburger) May 27, 2021

both men in this clip would spark you mate — khabib nurmagemedov▫️ (@TeamKahbib) May 27, 2021

Ha , he’d drop u faster than A hot potato — Abdullah (@muhamma26198460) May 27, 2021

