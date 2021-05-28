"You are not on my level": KSI responds to Bryce Hall's video and comments on his boxing skills 

Fans of both YouTuber KSI and TikToker Bryce Hall are expecting a boxing match between the two, as their beef about the sport has intensified.
The YouTuber and TikToker have been throwing shots at each other for quite some time. Especially after KSI made a response video on May 27th and even commented on Bryce's boxing skills, fans are certain a fight is about to ensue.
Bryce calls out KSI
After all the beef that occurred on May 18th via Twitter, Bryce Hall took to YouTube on May 26th, and uploaded a video titled, "A message ot KSI and Friends", calling out KSI along with two other YouTubers.
On May 27th, KSI clapped back by posting a video to his own YouTube channel titled, "Bryce Hall Thinks He Can Beat Me..." The video consisted of KSI watching Bryce's sparring match versus Stromedy.
KSI found the video comedic as he was berating Bryce's sparring skills the entire time. The British YouTuber chuckled:
"What is this? These guys, man, they just don't know, they don't understand. Especially Bryce Hall."
He then continued by saying he may consider it if Bryce wins his June 6th fight against Austin McBroom.
"Win your fight, then we'll talk."
KSI then said:
"Bryce Hall you are not on my level, you are not on my level, trust me."
Bryce responded to KSI's video by tweeting a video of KSI's old fight. He said:
Fans troll Bryce's comeback to KSI
Fans and followers of Bryce took to the comments to express their frustration with Bryce's tweet. In fact, a majority of his followers agreed with KSI, claiming that the TikToker did not stand a chance against the YouTuber due to experience.
They said:
Some even brought up that KSI had a good argument, as he had won his previous fights, while Bryce has yet to win a single fight.
