Vacation Friends 2: What unwanted record did John Cena's latest movie set?

John Cena’s latest movie, Vacation Friends 2, is getting attention for all the wrong reasons. The sequel to 2021’s Vacation Friends has been panned by critics and audiences alike. Moreover, it has set an unwanted record for the pro-wrestler-turned-actor when it comes to his filmography.

Vacation Friends 2 currently has a score of 24% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the lowest-rated movie starring the actor since 2011. Even the audience doesn’t seem to approve of John Cena’s latest movie, giving it a low score of 45%.

Despite scoring low on Rotten Tomatoes, Vacation Friends 2 isn’t the worst movie starring Cena, as that unwanted record belongs to The Reunion. The 2011 action/comedy starring the 16-time world champion has a score of 8% from the critics and 32% from the audience.

Here’s the official synopsis of The Reunion:

“Sam (John Cena), Leo (Ethan Embry) and Douglas (Boyd Holbrook) Cleary are estranged siblings who share one father but have three different mothers. Their father died wealthy, but when their sister (Amy Smart) brings the men together to learn which of them will inherit the money, they get an unpleasant surprise. In order to claim their fortune, Sam, Leo and Douglas must go into business together as bail bondsmen. Their first job takes them to Mexico and an encounter with a dangerous entrepreneur.” Rotten Tomatoes

The Cenation Leader will next star in Freelance. The movie hits theaters on October 6.

John Cena set for tag team action at WWE Superstar Spectacle

The former WWE Champion is set for a blockbuster alliance with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. WWE announced on Sunday that the duo will take on Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci at Superstar Spectacle in India.

Before he returns to India on September 8, 2023, Cena will stop by for SmackDown this Friday, making his first appearance on the blue brand since December 30, 2022. His last appearance saw him team up with Kevin Owens against Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.

The September 1, 2023, episode of SmackDown will take place at GIANT Center in Hershey, PA.

