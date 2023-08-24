Update on WWE Superstar Spectacle following blockbuster John Cena announcement (Exclusive)

Superstar Spectacle marks WWE's return to India for the first time in nearly six years. The show promises to be a spectacular one given that a certain WWE legend, John Cena, will not only be making the trip, but wrestling at the event as well.

The last time the promotion held a show in India was in 2017. It was a live supershow that showcased stars like Triple H, Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss, Jinder Mahal, among others. This was the event where the infamous video of The Game dancing with his opponent came to light.

It was announced earlier this month that WWE will be returning to India, or more specifically Hyderabad, on September 8, 2023. Several superstars will be making an appearance on the show, including John Cena. While there have been questions about the nature of the show, specifically the telecast, Sportskeeda Wrestling's own Riju Dasgupta was exclusively given further details on the matter.

Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of WWE in India, is yet to announce or confirm the live telecast, or any telecast, of Superstar Spectacle. However, according to our sources, the network is planning special programming content about John Cena as well as the live event.

It would make sense for Sony Sports Network to have something truly special planned around the 16-time World Champion, as this would be the first time in his illustrious career that Cena would be wrestling in India.

WWE have a massive show planned with John Cena in India

The announcement of Cena for the show at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad took the wrestling world by storm. The Leader of the Cenation will undoubtedly be the star attraction but there are numerous other superstars fans can expect to see at the event.

On the poster for said show, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre, among others, have been advertised. All the signs point toward this being another memorable WWE show in the subcontinent.

