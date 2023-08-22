John Cena comments on WWE return, confirm first India appearance in 16 years

As reported earlier today, WWE legend John Cena will be returning to the company on the September 1st edition of SmackDown and would be appearing at Superstar Spectacle the following week. The Cenation leader is now speaking about both his return to the juggernaut and his first match in front of the people of India.

In a short Tweet, Cena expressed both his excitement to return to SmackDown, as well as the opportunity to perform for the WWE Universe in India for the first time.

"Cannot wait to reunite with the @WWE family live on #Smackdown! Especially excited to meet the #WWE Universe in India and wrestle for the FIRST TIME EVER in (India flag emoji) The time is NOW…. C U all VERY soon!!! @WWE @WWEIndia" - said John Cena on Twitter

WWE's announced the date of Superstar Spectacle earlier this month, with many predicting big names for the show. Despite this anticipation, nobody expected today's announcement of the return of the 16x World Champion.

Cena hasn't been seen on WWE TV since Money in the Bank PLE in London, where Grayson Waller and the former champ had a heated segment.

WWE fans react to a proposed MEGA triple threat retirement match featuring John Cena.

Recently, a fan on Twitter proposed an idea for a massive triple-threat match that would simultaneously serve as an epic retirement match for all three men involved. The bout in question would pit John Cena, Randy Orton, and The Rated "R" Superstar Edge against one another for one final time.

While many seemed to like the idea, some fans pointed out the problems and glaring issues that may prevent a match of that nature from happening. This included the well-known account "Humble Wrestling", who expressed that he felt a match like this only looks good on paper, or even in WWE 2K23:

"With all due respect man, this type of s**t only looks good in video games", said Humble Wrestling.

The potential for this dream match is even further in jeopardy following Edge's competition in his final match for his current WWE contract on the latest edition of SmackDown.

