"They haven't learned from Batista vs Triple H" - WWE fans furiously reject potential blockbuster retirement match for legendary multi-time champions

WWE fans took to Twitter and furiously rejected potential blockbuster retirement triple threat match for legendary multi-time champions John Cena, Edge, and Randy Orton.

The three superstars are at the point in their careers where they have got nothing else to prove, they have already won everything there is to win in WWE and pro wrestling as a whole. Although John Cena has been busy working on Hollywood projects, and The Viper is out since last year with an injury, the Rated-R Superstar was the only one competing inside the ring in the recent few months.

A fan recently took to Twitter as they want to see Edge go against Randy Orton and John Cena in a triple threat at WrestleMania 40 because they believe it could serve as a retirement bout for all of them.

"Hear me out, Randy Orton vs Edge vs John Cena, End of an era at Wrestlemania. This could act as a proper retirement match for all of them," a fan wrote on Twitter.

Humble Wrestling quoted the fan and wrote that a match like this doesn't look good in real life.

The post was quickly noticed by the WWE Universe, and they started rejecting the idea of the three superstars facing each other in the same bout.

One fan wrote that WWE hasn't learned from Batista's retirement match against Triple H, which wasn't appreciated by anyone as, during the buildup, the former attacked a 70-year-old Ric Flair for no reason.

A fan did not like the idea of all three going against each other in a retirement match but wants to see them have a moment during Royal Rumble.

One fan believed that picking a winner from this triple threat won't be easy.

Another fan tweeted that they do not like the idea of wrestlers returning and feuding with someone from their past. They also wrote that they liked how Edge went against the new-generation superstars after his return.

One fan wants all three of them to be involved, but each of them should be retired in different matches.

WWE Superstar Edge had a retirement match against Sheamus at SmackDown

In the latest episode of SmackDown, Edge went in a bout against his friend Sheamus, who he had never faced before. The Rated R Superstar came out victorious and was shown respect by the entire WWE Universe, including fellow wrestlers.

Fans don't want him to retire without his final match being against John Cena or Randy Orton. Only time will tell if he will compete once more inside the Stamford-based promotion ring or not.

Would you want to see Randy Orton, John Cena, and Edge go in a retirement bout? Let us know in the comments section below.

