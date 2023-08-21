John Cena’s WWE return date revealed

John Cena, who is undoubtedly among the greatest of all time, is set for a WWE return very soon.

John Cena last appeared at Money in the Bank 2023, where he had a heated verbal battle with the up-and-coming Grayson Waller. At the event in the United Kingdom, he surprised his fans and stated he would try to bring WrestleMania to London. He seemingly plans to appear at more international events before hanging his boots.

As first reported by FOX Sports, The 16-time champion is set to return for the September 1, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown at The Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He will also appear at the company's Superstar Spectacle event in India on September 8.

All the members of the Cenation on SmackDown and in India will be happy to offer a warm welcome to their favorite WWE Superstar.

Expand Tweet

As of now, it is unclear if John Cena will wrestle at SmackDown or Superstar Spectacle. Considering he is set to appear on the blue brand, he could continue right where he left off and have a match with Grayson Waller. Cena may also battle someone like Gunther, Seth Rollins, or Drew McIntyre, who're already announced for Superstar Spectacle in India.

Are you excited to see the 16-time world champion back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section!

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot