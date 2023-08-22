In January 2020, 20-year-old Noah Kinney of Fairlawn was fatally shot in a driveway on Noah Street in Akron. Another man named Jeffrey Law II, 25, was also hit. The two were reportedly in the vehicle of a third man, the alleged shooter, when the gunfire started. Kinney tried to run over to his car but didn't succeed.

Police arrested Melvin Terry, also 20, and charged him with murder and felony assault. He was convicted the following year and sentenced to life in prison with parole after serving 18 years.

His 45-year-old father, Melvin Terry Sr., was charged with obstruction of justice. Terry Sr. took the car, inside which the shooting occurred, to a repair shop in an attempt to have the bullet holes repaired before the investigation. He pleaded guilty and was given one-year probation.

The Murder Tapes on ID is slated to chronicle Noah Kinney's shooting death in an episode titled Blood in the Snow. The official synopsis states:

"Noah Kinney is shot dead in a car that crashed outside a home in Akron, Ohio; detectives attempt to determine who did it and race to find an armed killer on the loose; investigators are shocked to discover video evidence that cracks the case open."

The upcoming episode will air on Investigation Discovery this Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

Noah Kinney was shot three times while running towards his car

Cleveland.com reported that on January 8, 2020, Noah Kinney was sitting in Melvin Terry's vehicle, parked in the driveway of a home in the 700 block of Noah Street in Akron, when the latter, also 20, started shooting and fired at least 12 shots. Kinney attempted to flee the situation and run to his own car, which was also parked in the same driveway, but was hit three times.

According to a News 5 Cleveland report, Kinney was found in the driver's seat of his vehicle with gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the crime scene. The outlet reported that a second victim, 25-year-old Jeffrey Law II, was found injured at the scene. The police stated that a bullet grazed him in the arm but Law survived.

One of the reports mentioned that after being shot, Kinney and Law, who was sitting on the passenger seat of the former's vehicle, tried to drive away from the scene but crashed into the front porch of a nearby house.

Expand Tweet

Fox 8 reported that Akron Police launched an investigation into the shooting incident and found the alleged shooter's car after sending a subpoena to On-Star. The vehicle was found at a repair shop, where the window with bullet holes was being repaired.

The outlet reported that it was Terry's father, Melvin Terry Sr., who took the vehicle for a repair but was soon caught. He later pleaded guilty to an obstruction of justice charge and was sentenced to one-year probation.

A month after the incident, Melvin Terry, accompanied by his lawyer, surrendered himself to police and was charged with two counts of murder with firearm specifications, two counts of felony assault with firearm specifications, and tampering with evidence in connection with Noah Kinney's murder case.

Terry was found guilty of the charges the following July and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 18 years.

Learn more about Noah Kinney's shooting death on ID's The Murder Tapes this Tuesday at 9 pm ET.