How many times did Lil Tjay get shot? Rapper's bullet wounds visible in latest performance pictures

After being shot seven times in June last year, rapper Lil Tjay showed off his injuries during his recent performance at The Wellmont Theater in New Jersey. He shared a few pictures on Instagram from the event, with one featuring him without his shirt, where the wounds were visible. The caption stated,

"Back in Jersey."

In June 2022, Lil Tjay was shot seven times by Mohamed Konate, who apparently tried to rob him.

During his performance at an event in September 2022 following his recovery, he said that he was feeling better and blessed. He also thanked everyone who came to see his performance.

Lil Tjay was shot during an attempted robbery in June 2022

The rapper was shot alongside his friend Antoine Boyd during a robbery attempt on June 22, 2022. While the news first went viral, there was no confirmation on where Tjay was shot because two more similar incidents were reported at a restaurant and a gas station.

Mohamed Konate was later identified as the culprit and was arrested. Prosecutors imposed charges linked to murder, robbery, and weapons on Konate. Boyd was also charged with possession of an unlawful weapon.

One of the victims revealed that Konate went towards the rapper's vehicle and threatened Lil Tjay and his friends to give up their jewelry at gunpoint. Another individual, Jeffrey Valdez, was also present during the incident but survived without being shot.

Tjay was immediately transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he underwent surgery but did not show improvement. His representatives were not available to comment on his condition, leading to false reports of paralysis and brain death.

A few sources confirmed the following month that Tjay was stable, and in August 2022, Tjay himself gave an update on social media that he was recovering and would soon return on stage for his fans.

Lil Tjay has released two albums so far

Tione Jayden Merritt, professionally known as Lil Tjay, started his career by releasing his music on online platforms and gained recognition for his song, Brothers, which was released in July 2018. The single managed to reach the top of the Canadian Hot 100, US Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles, and US Bubbling Under R&B/Hip-Hop Singles.

He continued to release more singles, and his first album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, was released in July 2020. Featuring six singles, the album became a big hit and trended at the top of the charts. The 21-year-old's next album, Destined 2 Win, was released in April 2021 and reached the fifth position on the US Billboard 200.

Tjay is also popular for his EPs like No Comparison, F.N., State of Emergency, and Strictly4MyFans. He has been featured on singles by popular artists like Lil Durk, Pop Smoke, Tory Lanez, Polo G, Gucci Mane, and others.

