Calum Von Moger update: Former Mr Universe reportedly in recovery phase after window fall injury

Calum von Moger was injured on May 6 after jumping out of a window. Bodybuilder and YouTube personality Nick Trigilli recently provided an update on Moger's condition in a YouTube video on May 16.

Trigilli revealed in the video that Moger is still in the hospital. He revealed that Moger is still recovering and was in a coma for a long time due to concerns over head and brain trauma causing fluid build-up.

Trigilli further added that there were concerns about whether Calum would have long-term and permanent damage. Doctors had to wait until the swelling decreased before bringing him out of the coma. Trigilli said that Moger escaped damage to the brain and head and needed surgery for his spine but was not paralyzed.

Trigilli also stated that Calum's spinal damage will require a long recovery, although it won't be easy. Trigilli's video has received more than 50,000 views on YouTube.

Calum von Moger injured after alleged window accident

Calum von Moger was under the influence of meth when the incident occurred (Image via Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Nick Trigilli revealed on May 6 that Calum von Moger was admitted to the ICU at a hospital after an injury. He reportedly jumped from a second-storey window and injured his back.

The incident took place when Calum was reportedly under the influence of meth. He injured his spine and could not walk and was reportedly sedated after being hospitalized. Trigilli said,

"I received a call this morning explaining that Calum von Moger was allegedly not sober and jumped out of a second storey window."

Following the incident, the cops immediately rushed to Calum's Geelong home. Construction workers stated that they heard glass smashing, yelling, and screaming before police cars and ambulances arrived.

Generation Iron reported that Moger was kicked out of his family home in Australia and he reportedly got his place where the incident might have occurred. A few reports say that he had methamphetamine addiction.

In brief, about Calum von Moger

Also known as Calum Jose von Moger, he is a well-known actor and bodybuilder. He is mostly known for portraying Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 2018 comedy-drama film, Bigger.

He is a three-time Mr. Universe and is one of the most popular fitness professionals to emerge from the current generation of young competitors. He has around 3.1 million followers on Instagram and made his film debut with Generation Iron 2 on Netflix.

A documentary based on his life story was released on Netflix in May 2019, titled Calum von Moger: Unbroken. He was featured in the Gucci Pre-Fall 2019 Campaign and lives in Melbourne, Australia.

Edited by Somava