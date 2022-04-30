What happened to Ms Juicy Baby? Little Women: Atlanta star hospitalized in ICU

On Friday, April 29, TMZ reported that Little Women: Atlanta star Ms. Juicy Baby had been hospitalized and was in the ICU as of today. As per the publication, the news of her hospitalization was announced by Ms. Baby’s reps at Meme Agency.

Shirlene King Pearson aka Ms. Juicy Baby and her reps at Meme Agency also shared an update on Instagram where they mentioned that the star was “stabilized in the ICU.” The Instagram post, made on Friday, April 29, also promised to keep her followers updated of her condition.

Meanwhile, Ms. Baby’s Little Women: Atlanta co-star Abira Greene took to her Instagram stories to share her concern about the star. In one story, Greene wrote,

“Praying for you. My head and heart is heavy.”

Another co-star, Monie Cashette, shared an Instagram story with the caption,

“God, please answer my prayers. #SendYourHealingPowers”

Exploring details of Ms. Juicy Baby’s hospitalization

According to Meme Agency's last post, Ms. Juicy Baby is currently stable and receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) in a hospital located in Atlanta, Georgia. According to TMZ, production crew of the show claimed that that Ms. Juicy Baby had no serious health issues. They also told the publication that she had been taking care of her health for the last two years. The 50-year-old was reportedly working out and focusing on healthy sustenance.

However, multiple online portals reported that the Texas-born TV star might be in a coma. The cause behind her possible coma is unknown at the moment. However, this is unverified. We have to wait for the next official update from her team to know what is truly going on.

Ms. Juicy Baby has pituitary dwarfism, which can cause many complications like sleep apnea and pressure at the base of the skull, as per Mayo Clinic. However, the complications are unlikely to send her into a comatose state on their own.

Ms. Baby's health choices

Previously, in early 2019, Ms. Baby was involved in an accident in Atlanta, where she was reportedly hit by two semi-trucks while driving. While the accident might not have caused permanent damage, she seemed to adopt a healthier lifestyle following the incident.

While speaking on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Ms. Baby said:

“It’s a lifestyle change for me. Everything. The whole food, the way I eat, everything has changed. Now I’m in the gym once to twice a day. It’s necessary because I had to do it for me, you know, getting healthy, getting fit and everything.”

The aforementioned statement from the Little Women: Atlanta star expressing her focus on health insinuates that her hospitalization might have to do with deeper complications.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee