Did Papa Jim die? Danny Duncan pays tribute to beloved internet sensation 

Internet’s favorite grandpa Papa Jim has passed away. News of his passing was made public by YouTuber Danny Duncan, who often featured him in his viral videos. Papa Jim was 92 years old. At the time of writing, the reason behind his death had not been made public.

Danny Duncan took to Instagram on May 12 to announce that Jim had passed away. He shared a series of pictures along with the internet’s favorite elderly prankster. The post read:

Jim, an internet personality, was known for his appearances on Danny Duncan’s YouTube channel. The adventurous grandpa was seen skinny dipping and quad biking in the videos. It was apparent that Jim lived on the edge.

Looking at the pair’s close bond, one would assume that Jim is Duncan’s grandfather. However, he is the grandfather of fellow YouTuber and Duncan's close friend David Tomchinsky. David works as an Executive Assistant/ Social Media Manager for Danny Duncan.

Tributes pour in as Papa Jim passes away

Danny Duncan has accumulated over 6.51 million subscribers on his channel. Unsurprisingly, Jim became the internet’s favorite figure since appearing on his channel. Several netizens took to social media to pay tribute to Jim. A few tweets read:

‏َ @strainfuI we gotta pour one out for papa jim we gotta pour one out for papa jim https://t.co/dw3oCHKbVH

Jacob Rathbone• (-_•)•☘️☘️ @OmgItsRush2213 Rip papa Jim :( thank you for what you did for our country and all the laughs. Prayers for @DannyDuncan69 Rip papa Jim :( thank you for what you did for our country and all the laughs. Prayers for @DannyDuncan69 https://t.co/zVSbmzG377

PFT Gym @PFTGym looks like. RIP Papa Jim 🕊 This is what a reallooks like. RIP Papa Jim This is what a real 🐐 looks like. RIP Papa Jim 😔🕊 https://t.co/vF9fq8zhoh

Internet's favorite grandpa fell victim to death hoax

Jim had previously fallen victim to an internet death hoax. In February 2021, there were rumors that Papa Jim had died after Danny Duncan posted a picture of himself and the elderly man along with the caption “I miss you father.”

It was later reported that the YouTuber was out of town and was missing Jim because he had not seen him in a while. Many netizens were annoyed with the “bad choice of words.”

A few weeks later, rumors began circulating online yet again that Jim had passed away. A Twitter user said:

“RIP papa Jim you were the highlight of Danny Duncan. Rest In Peace papa Jim.”

Several netizens and fans were shocked to see the tweets and began frantically tweeting for confirmation. However, Duncan took to Instagram, stating that Jim was “alive and well.” In a video uploaded to his Instagram story, Jim was seen saying “I need a shave.”

Who is Danny Duncan?

Danny Duncan is a 29-year-old YouTube personality and comedian. The Englewood, Florida-native graduated from Lemon Bay High School in 2010. His first job was at Walgreens.

Along with being a popular social media figure, Duncan also has his own clothing brand Virginity Rocks, which he often promotes in his videos.

Danny Duncan began uploading content to his channel in March 2014. His current net worth is estimated to be worth nearly $8 million.

