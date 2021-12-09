Danny Duncan response video: YouTuber claims Sunhatkid planned the abuse allegations against him for clout 

YouTuber Danny Duncan has taken to his second channel to upload his response to the physical abuse allegations brought against him. His former employee and content creator Aaron “SunhatKid” Hall had uploaded a video covering several instances of alleged abuse by Duncan.

Danny Duncan, who is now being “canceled” by the internet, took to his YouTube channel yesterday, responding to the allegations brought forth. He released a video titled Danny Duncan Reacts to "The Truth About Danny Duncan”. The video has amassed over 1.6 million views in a day.

SunhatKid claimed that Danny Duncan had punched him in the head, threatened him with a knife, along with pressurizing him into signing a contract which would not allow him to collaborate with other influencers.

SunhatKid also claimed that “no one cared” about him unless he was acting for Duncan’s prank channel.

Danny Duncan responds to SunhatKid’s accusations

In the 29-year-old’s official response to SunhatKid, the former accused him of lying and creating a false narrative of the events which had taken previously place. Danny Duncan also revealed an audio conversation which had taken place amongst the two, where SunhatKid admitted to “starting drama.”

SunhatKid stated:

“I gotta play it smart, I gotta play the game. I gotta play the LA Game. I think I’m good at starting drama. That’s what I’m going to focus on.”

“Starting beefs. I’ve been doing it for a while. Just calling people out. I will say anything. I don’t have filter. I will say anything online. I just have to do it. I have to grow.”

Danny Duncan also reacted to the physical abuse accusations made by SunhatKid. He stated that the wrestling which took place amongst them was a "joke". He also cites multiple situations where the two were jokingly throwing punches at each other along with friends.

Duncan also denied forcing SunhatKid to unfollow other social media influencers.

Prior to filming, SunhatKid had reportedly been told what would happen in the prank videos. Duncan stated that no form of purported abuse had been brought up in the discussions amongst the two.

SunhatKid responded to Duncan’s latest video, in a livestream event hosted by influencer JiDion. SunhatKid claimed that Duncan was lying and the audio clip was taken "out of context".

Edited by Siddharth Satish