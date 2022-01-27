What is Kevin James' real last name? Past life explored ahead of Netflix's Home Team premiere

Kevin James is all set to play the role of New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, who was suspended for almost a year from the NFL in 2012 after he got involved in the Bountygate scandal, in Home Team. The sports comedy, directed by Daniel Kinnane and Charles Kinnane, is ready to premiere on Netflix on January 28, 2022.

Alongside Kevin James, the movie also stars other well-known actors such as Taylor Lautner, Jackie Sandler, and Rob Schneider. The sports comedy is reportedly being produced by Hey Eddie Productions and Happy Maddison Productions, owned by Kevin James and Adam Sandler respectively.

The past life of Kevin James explored ahead of Home Team premiere

Let's dig deep and bring out some interesting facts about the lead actor Kevin James before Home Team arrives on Netflix.

What is Kevin James' real last name?

The American actor, screenwriter, and comedian, Kevin James is best-known for playing the critically acclaimed role of Doug Heffernan in The King of Queens (1998–2007), the highly popular CBS sitcom. Born of German descent, Kevin James' real last name is Knipfing and his full real name is Kevin George Knipfing. His father was the owner of an insurance company and his mother was a homemaker. Comedian Gary Valentine, who played the role of James’ cousin on Queens, is his real-life older brother.

Past life

Kevin James reached the top spot on the wrestling team at Ward Melville High School, leaving behind his friend and future-renowned wrestler Mick Foley. However, a serious back injury caused James to lose his top position to Foley. James then played halfback on the varsity football team at the State University of New York at Cortland. However, another severe back injury ended all his sports dreams permanently.

Later on, James started doing stand-up comedy, debuting at the East Side Comedy Club. He soon gained immense popularity through several significant appearances on many popular talk shows including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Late Show with David Letterman, Dennis Miller Live, The Rosie O'Donnell Show, The Late Late Show, Live with Regis and Kathie Lee, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He took 76th place on the 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians list of Comedy Central. James launched another stand-up comedy special in 2018 on Netflix called Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up.

Career highlights

In 2006, Kevin James was nominated for the Emmy Award for his remarkable performance as Doug, the lead character in The King of the Queens. He received a nomination in 2017 for the People's Choice Award for his role in the hit CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait (2016 - 2018) as well.

Over the years, he has also been a part of several notable movies including I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, Grown Ups, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Hitch, Here Come the Boom, Zookeeper, and Pixels. He is also highly regarded for his outstanding performance as a voice actor in Monster House, the first three parts of the Hotel Transylvania franchise, and Barnyard.

Since the trailer for the movie Home Team was dropped by Netflix, viewers have become quite excited about the unrecognizable look of Kevin James as Sean Payton. Viewers are eager to see what new flare the actor brings to this upcoming sports comedy.

Home Team will arrive on the 28th of January, 2022 exclusively on Netflix.

