'Home Team' cast list: Kevin James, Taylor Lautner and others star in Netflix film

Home Team is an awaited sports comedy gleaned from the real-life story of Sean Payton, the New Orleans Saints' head coach who, back in 2012, was suspended for a year from the NFL, following his involvement in the 'Bountygate' scandal.

Directed by Daniel Kinnane and Charles Kinnane, the movie will release on Netflix on January 28, 2022.

From the trailer, it is clear that the movie will attempt a real-life portrayal of an underdog story in a delightfully entertaining manner. It will majorly revolve around Sean Payton's suspension period, when he ended up being the offensive coordinator for his son's middle school football team.

'Home Team': Cast list

Let's take a detailed look at the cast list for this upcoming sports comedy on Netflix.

Kevin James as Sean Payton

Comedian, actor, and screenwriter Kevin James will play the role of Sean Payton in Home Team. Kevin James' unrecognizable look in the trailer as head coach Sean Payton, without a shred of a doubt, has caught the eye of viewers.

He gained immense popularity by playing the critically acclaimed role of Doug Heffernan in The King of Queens (1998–2007), a CBS sitcom. In 2006, he was nominated for the prestigious Emmy Award for his outstanding performance as the lead character in The King of the Queens.

He was also nominated for the People's Choice Award in 2017 for his role in Kevin Can Wait (2016 - 2018), another CBS sitcom. Kevin James has been a part of several notable movies as well such as Hitch, I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Grown Ups, Zookeeper, Here Comes the Boom and Pixels.

He is also well-known for working as a voice actor in Barnyard, Monster House, and the first three parts of the Hotel Transylvania franchise.

Taylor Lautner as Coach Troy

Twilight star Taylor Lautner will play the role of coach Troy in this upcoming sports comedy movie. He has been a part of several series and movies over the years such as The Bernie Mac Show, My Wife and Kids, What's New, Scooby-Doo?, Danny Phantom, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D, Abduction, Cuckoo, and Scream Queens.

However, he came into the spotlight and gained massive popularity as a teen icon for playing the role of Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga movie series. Presumably, the audience will get to see a different side of Lautner in this sports comedy.

Rob Schneider as Jamie

Screenwriter, comedian, and actor Rob Schneider will play the role of Jamie in Home Team. Widely known as a brilliant stand-up comedian, Rob Schneider became famous for being a part of the Saturday Night Live show. He has also been a part of several notable comedy movies such as Deuce Bigalow: Male Gig*lo, The Benchwarmers, The Hot Chick and Grown Ups.

Other actors on the cast list for this upcoming sports comedy include Jackie Sandler as Beth, Tait Blum as Connor Payton, Gary Valentine as coach Bizone, and Lavell Crawford as Gus.

Home Team will arrive on January 28, 2022, on Netflix.

