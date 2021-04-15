Kevin James plays the role of Sean Payton in a new Netflix Movie

Sean Peyton, the former New Orleans Saints head coach, has the misfortune of being known for the Bountygate scandal surrounding his team.

The Bountygate scandal allegations were that the team was paying bounties to defensive players for any crushing hits they would make on their opponents.

Payton wasn't allowed to coach or even get involved with the NFL in any way after his one-year suspension in 2012.

Netflix is producing a movie called "Home Team" that will portray how Payton coached his son, Conner, and his sixth-grade football team during his Bountygate suspension.

"This has been the most enjoyable season for me as a coach ever in my life."



Sean Payton reflects on his time coaching his son's 6th grade team.

Payton, one of the league's best offensive minds, didn't just oversee the Liberty Christian Warriors nine years ago. He called plays for the team, including some from his own Saints playbook.

The popular comedian-actor Kevin James is going to play Payton.

Expect some trademark jokes from James and producer Adam Sandler. The former coach read and edited the movie's script, according to King, so there won't be anything that will blindside Payton.

Payton told ESPN that he expects the movie will have a typical "humorous Adam Sandler" twist, and it will have an inspired real-life experience as opposed to a documentary with an exact retelling. The movie will be focused on his experience coaching the youth team.

The movie's idea is derived from a story the former coach's daughter reported to the NFL Network while taking a stroll down memory lane that season with the kids from the Liberty Christian Warriors team.

There was a long train of friends that the movie idea needed to pass through before it was alive. Paton's daughter Meghan and her boyfriend, Christopher Titone, is Adam Sandler's brother-in-law.

Sandler is practically the King of comedy and is well known for many movies, some that he did with Kevin James, such as the Gown-Up movies. Sandler presumably liked the concept of turning his life into a film and got Titone to assist in the production of the script.

Kevin James is a longtime friend and associate of Sandler who has started in popular tv shows and movies like "The King of Queens" and "Paul Blart: Mall Cop."

Payton was asked how he feels about the cast so far, and he responded:

"Listen, I'm at that age where I don't really care." He said he appreciated having a conversation with James about the role over a videoconference. Peyton said he knows James and the group of people that Sandler is familiar with and has always worked with doing "a great job."